349 Lady Macdonald Cres., Canmore, Alta.

Asking price: $1,290,870 (November, 2022)

Selling price: $1.2-million (January, 2023)

Taxes: $5,141 (2022)

Days on the market: 50

The action

This three-bedroom house was customized around the natural slope of a 41- by 115-foot lot, so it has a multilevel layout with four staircases inside. That setup was a deal-breaker for some buyers, but acceptable for others. A returning expat, bowled over by the home’s wood and stone aesthetic and the proximity to Banff National Park made a $1.2-million offer the first week of January.

“It’s a striking home in the neighbourhood on a corner lot with great views, so a lot of people wanted to see it,” said agent Brad Hawker.

“There were other listings, but not with the same alpine appeal.”

What they got

This 28-year-old house incorporates a built-in garage and nearly 2,700 square feet of living space across five floors, including recreation areas on two separate lower levels.

The front door opens into a living room with a wood-burning fireplace and double-height ceilings. A short flight of stairs leads up to a dining room and casual entertaining space. In between them is a kitchen with an island, granite countertops and sliding doors to a deck and a yard.

The top level accommodates two bedrooms and a primary suite with a walk-in closet and largest of four bathrooms.

The agent’s take

“It has a couple great outdoor living areas with a fenced backyard and a big deck, big enough for a large dining area for eight to 10 people,” Mr. Hawker said.

“At the front, there are two separate outdoor spaces that have sun throughout the day and amazing sunsets.”

Local outdoor attractions are also within easy reach. “It’s very close to hiking and biking trails, as well as a hockey rink,” Mr. Hawker said.