10003 147 St. N.W., Edmonton

Asking price: $1,399,900 (June, 2023)

Selling price: $1,340,000 (July, 2023)

Taxes: $11,418 (2022)

Days on the market: 17

Listing agents: Clare Packer and Judy Clare-Packer, Re/Max Excellence

The action

Open this photo in gallery: 'The owners spent a lot of time working with the builder and designers to think about the finishings, design, and layout in a very intelligent way,' Ms. Packer said.Re/Max Excellence

This three-bedroom house sits on a prime spot near MacKinnon Ravine, about six kilometres west of Edmonton’s downtown core. Agent Clare Packer expected that, priced at $1,399,900 – in a city where the median sale price for single detached homes is $450,000 – she would get only a handful of visitors. As it happened, a casual chat with another realtor led to a sale, at $59,900 under the asking price.

“It’s in a mature community where there aren’t a lot of cookie-cutter houses. Each home is truly unique and a different value offering,” said Ms. Packer.

“Ultimately, the buyer was another realtor from the area, whom we had just done a couple of deals with, so we were already in direct communication about what listings we had.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: 'It’s in a mature community where there aren’t a lot of cookie-cutter houses. Each home is truly unique and a different value offering,' said Ms. Packer.Re/Max Excellence

This roughly 10-year-old house has 2,579 square feet of living space, including an enclosed office, an open dining area and an entertainment zone with a gas fireplace.

Tall cabinetry and a long peninsula with bar seating frames a spacious kitchen and a butler’s pantry/mud room with an exit to the terrace, yard and double garage.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom. There are three more bathrooms in the house.

The basement has a guest bedroom and recreation room.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: The home features tall cabinetry and a long peninsula with bar seating frames a spacious kitchen and a butler’s pantry.Re/Max Excellence

“The owners spent a lot of time working with the builder and designers to think about the finishings, design, and layout in a very intelligent way,” Ms. Packer said.

“For example, they like to host big dinner parties and entertain, so they understood an open concept design was a functional layout – but didn’t want all their dirty dishes exposed.”