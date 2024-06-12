First offer for Prairie townhouse falls through, price cuts bring two more

Open this photo in gallery: eXp Realty

720 Willowbrook Rd., N.W., No. 1301, Airdrie, Alta.

Asking price: $450,000 (March 24, 2024)

Previous asking prices: $470,000 (March 21, 2024); $475,000 (March 14, 2024)

Selling price: $465,000 (March 28, 2024)

Previous selling prices: $314,700 (October, 2021); $311,500 (August, 2014); $320,000 (March, 2008); $301,000 (May, 2006)

Taxes: $2,250 (2023)

Property days on market: 14

Listing agents: Bryon Howard and Ben Archibald, eXp Realty

Open this photo in gallery: 'On the sell side, we ran into a couple of issues because the market softened a little right when we hit,' said agent Ben Archibald.eXp Realty

The action

This three-bedroom townhouse in Airdrie, 35 kilometres north of downtown Calgary, had to be sold within three weeks for the owners to line up possession dates with a property they had purchased. The task seemed easy with an offer logged for the house within days, but that offer quickly fell apart, so the property was relisted with $5,000 shaved from the asking price.

“I never had a worry about them selling that house in the time frame because in this market, it’s a lot more difficult to sell and find something, than it is to find something and then sell,” said agent Ben Archibald.

“On the sell side, we ran into a couple of issues because the market softened a little right when we hit.”

A bigger price reduction to $450,000 sparked two quick offers. The best one had few conditions and a cash component of $465,000.

“We lucked out because we didn’t have a whole lot of competition,” said Mr. Archibald.

“The real estate market has been booming significantly, but the sellers also did pretty good upgrades to the property, like they changed out cabinetry, painted, and changed some built-ins.”

Open this photo in gallery: The kitchen has stainless steel appliances.eXp Realty

What they got

This 21-year-old townhouse is an end unit with an attached double garage and a back yard abutting a tree-lined promenade along a creek.

The greenery is visible from entertaining areas on the main and lower levels, as well as from a deck off the dining room.

There are four bathrooms and a kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

Monthly condominium fees are $394.

Open this photo in gallery: The greenery is visible from entertaining areas on the main and lower levels, as well as from a deck off the dining room.eXp Realty

The agent’s take

“It had a fully developed basement, a nice double garage, and backed onto a green space and walking path, so you didn’t have any neighbours behind you,” said Mr. Archibald.