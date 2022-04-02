CIR Realty

153 Mahogany Terrace SE, Calgary

Asking price: $624,900 (February, 2022)

Selling price: $705,000 (February, 2022)

Taxes: $3,410 (2021)

Days on the market: five

Listing agent: Joel Gwillim, CIR Realty

The action

The updated kitchen comes with two breakfast bars.CIR Realty

The competition was fierce for properties in the lakeside neighbourhood of Mahogany in south Calgary this February. This three-bedroom house received five offers less than 24 hours after a busy open house event.

“This would have been a situation that would blow away most local agents, but it’s become the norm now for single-family, detached properties,” agent Joel Gwillim said.

“They are very in demand due to the fact there’s almost nothing on the market.

“The highest priced offer ended up being unconditional, too, which means you wait for the deposit to be delivered and confirmed, and then we have a firm sale. We didn’t have to wait for someone to clear conditions, like financing.”

What they got

The living room has a gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings.CIR Realty

This 1,987-square-foot house with a double garage was built in 2009 on a 36-by-115-foot lot near the entrance gate of the Mahogany development that features a large crescent-shape lake with beaches, natural wetlands, a clubhouse and tennis courts.

The living room has a gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings. The updated kitchen comes with two breakfast bars and is linked to a dining area with access to the back deck.

Annual homeowners association fees are $511.

The agent’s take

The dining area comes with access to the back deck.CIR Realty

“Being in the earlier phase of the neighbourhood allows for quick access in and out of the community,” Mr. Gwillim said.

“It also has west-facing windows, so it has mountain views from the second floor, and with no one behind you, just a pathway, it didn’t feel congested like a lot of other suburbs.”

Lake communities such as this one have been especially popular during pandemic lockdowns. “It has more of a community feel and people have stuff to do during the spring and summer months if they’re land locked in their city or community,” Mr. Gwillim said.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.