Flexibility on price lands deal for Calgary semi

114A 12th St., NE., Calgary

Asking price: $599,900 (September, 2020)

Previous asking price: $614,900 (July, 2020)

Selling price: $570,000 (October, 2020)

Taxes: $4,428 (2019)

Days on the market: 29

Listing agent: Bryon Howard, Re/Max House of Real Estate

The action

Though the early going showed some promise for the sale of this semi-detached house, with several dozen showings despite competition from new infill properties nearby, it took a price drop under $600,000 to secure a deal. The final sale amount came in almost $30,000 under the last asking price.

“In Bridgeland, there are two busy streets, and this was on one of them,” agent Bryon Howard said, “but the biggest factor was the square footage. It’s a bit small for that style home.

“[Plus], there was quite a bit of availability and not a lot of demand.”

What they got

This 1,294-square-foot house with a double garage was built around 2012 on a 21-foot-by-103-foot lot.

The main floor has nine-foot ceilings, hardwood floors and a gas fireplace. The open kitchen has maple cabinetry, quartz countertops and an island.

Upstairs, the largest of three bedrooms contains a walk-in closet and five-piece ensuite bathroom. Additional bathrooms are located on each level, including in the finished basement.

The agent’s take

“It’s in a good location in central Calgary, just in the northeast quadrant close to the old Bridgeland hospital that was knocked down,” Mr. Howard said.

“There are lots of new and nice amenities and coffee shops, so it’s a trendy area now.”

