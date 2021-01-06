 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Calgary & Edmonton Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Flexibility on price lands deal for Calgary semi

Sydnia Yu
Calgary
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max House of Real Estate

114A 12th St., NE., Calgary

Asking price: $599,900 (September, 2020)

Previous asking price: $614,900 (July, 2020)

Story continues below advertisement

Selling price: $570,000 (October, 2020)

Taxes: $4,428 (2019)

Days on the market: 29

Listing agent: Bryon Howard, Re/Max House of Real Estate

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The main floor has nine-foot ceilings, hardwood floors and a gas fireplace.

Re/Max House of Real Estate

Though the early going showed some promise for the sale of this semi-detached house, with several dozen showings despite competition from new infill properties nearby, it took a price drop under $600,000 to secure a deal. The final sale amount came in almost $30,000 under the last asking price.

“In Bridgeland, there are two busy streets, and this was on one of them,” agent Bryon Howard said, “but the biggest factor was the square footage. It’s a bit small for that style home.

“[Plus], there was quite a bit of availability and not a lot of demand.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The largest of three bedrooms contains a walk-in closet and five-piece ensuite bathroom.

Re/Max House of Real Estate

This 1,294-square-foot house with a double garage was built around 2012 on a 21-foot-by-103-foot lot.

The main floor has nine-foot ceilings, hardwood floors and a gas fireplace. The open kitchen has maple cabinetry, quartz countertops and an island.

Upstairs, the largest of three bedrooms contains a walk-in closet and five-piece ensuite bathroom. Additional bathrooms are located on each level, including in the finished basement.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The open kitchen has maple cabinetry, quartz countertops and an island.

Re/Max House of Real Estate

“It’s in a good location in central Calgary, just in the northeast quadrant close to the old Bridgeland hospital that was knocked down,” Mr. Howard said.

“There are lots of new and nice amenities and coffee shops, so it’s a trendy area now.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct

For sale in this area

View similar listings below. Clicking on the map will take you to the listings below.

Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
338800.00
411 Nolanlake Villas NW, Calgary, Alberta
REAL ESTATE PROFESSIONALS INC.
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
3
Building Type
Condo/Strata
Property Type
Single Family
Modern and contemporary design meets the warmth of wood flooring and bright open spaces. This spacious home with large double garage is an instant classic. Gorgeous wide-plank engineered flooring, stainless steel appliances, huge quartz island, 9 foot ceilings with floor to ceiling cabinetry, over-sized triple pane windows, beautiful subway tile backsplash. Modern efficiencies like low flush toilets and high efficiency hot water tank, furnace and HRV system. Mainfloor features a spacious entrance/mudroom and a large office, yoga, or workout room. Second level boasts a powder room, grand kitchen, airy dining area and inviting living room that opens onto a fantastic balcony with gas connection for your BBQ, and views of the open fields to the north. Upstairs offers 3 bdr and 2 more bathrooms. The master bedroom is very roomy and accommodates a king bed, walk-in closet and a full ensuite bathroom with quartz counters and dual sinks. The extra bedrooms are a great size, with more large windows. Generous laundry area. This home offers a rare find in a townhome in this price range a large side-by-side double garage, which is massively more convenient than the typical tandem front-to-back style. The complex is pet friendly and boasts access to a gorgeous pond and greenspace with inviting walking trail. Shopping and transit are close by, and the location means you can escape the city in a heartbeat. Call for your showing. (id:31729)
Listing ID A1051573
Salesperson Tyler Huggins
Brokerage REAL ESTATE PROFESSIONALS INC.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
339900.00
521 Nolanlake Villas NW, Calgary, Alberta
CIR REALTY
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
3
Building Type
Condo/Strata
Property Type
Single Family
UPGRADED THREE BDRM TOWNHOUSE in impeccable condition with a super FUNCTIONAL floorplan that you're going to fall in love with. This great home was built with comfort in mind with HIGH EFFICIENCY HW TANK, FURNACE AND HRV SYSTEM, low flush toilets and TRIPLE PANED WINDOWS. Welcome home to your 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE! Enter to a spacious front tiled foyer and rear entry that is on this level and includes a large closet for your coats, shoes and guests coats. This level also hosts a generous sized exercise area but would also make for a perfect HOME OFFICE! Go up one level to where all the fun starts. A huge living room area with attached deck awaits you and holds a very nice amount of furniture and will be a joy to entertain in or relax at home in. Siding onto the LR area is an incredible kitchen with TONS OF UPPER END CABINETS TO THE CEILING, GREAT STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCE PKG, and a large working, eating island with gleaming WHITE QUARTZ counters. The timeless white subway tile and custom wall paper make this area a delight to work in. Overlooking the kitchen is a great sized formal DR area that you will fall in love with. The main floor bath has custom wall paper work and is private from the home. Upstairs we find 2 nice sized kids rooms with large closets for that growing family. The laundry on this level was custom created for these owners and hosts an extra width laundry area c/w built in shelving and storage. Now off to the Master Bdrm which has a very large WALK IN CLOSET, tons of shelving and large bright windows and custom wall treatments. The ensuite is truly a RETREAT with his/her sinks, quartz counters and a 5' WALK IN SHOWER! There is also another 4 piece bathroom on this level for the other two bdrms. This home is immaculate and pride of ownership shows throughout. (id:31729)
Listing ID A1041366
Salesperson Tony Valckx
Brokerage CIR REALTY
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
409900.00
47 Nolanlake Point, Calgary, Alberta
REAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT RENFREW
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
3
Property Type
Single Family
Vacant For Quick Possession. Not often does one come up like this! Welcome to the 1427 SFT totally upgraded 2 storied house in the prestigious area of Nolan Hill. Upgrades includes: complete stainless steel appliance package, granite counter tops in the kitchen and upper floor washrooms, ceramic tiles in the kitchen/mud room/foyer, extended height kitchen cabinets with crown moulding, matching hardwood floor in the living and dinning, 9' knock down ceiling, maple railings on the staircase , high deficiency top load LG washer/dryer. High quality finishing throughout. The master bedroom has 4 piece ensuite and huge walk in closet. The other two bedrooms are a good sized. Excellent basement layout includes rough in plumbing for future washroom, washer/dryer and wet bar. Backyard is left unspoiled for your creative ideas. Located in quiet Cul-de-Sac. Over sized deck. Short walk to pond/green space and minutes away from local shopping. Ten year Certified New Home Warranty still available. Great starter home! Call your favorite realtor before its gone! You won't be disappointed. Good Luck. (id:31729)
Listing ID A1053415
Salesperson Hasib Rahman
Brokerage REAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT RENFREW
View on realtor.ca
580000.00
134 Nolanhurst Rise NW, Calgary, Alberta
CENTURY 21 BAMBER REALTY LTD.
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
3
Building Type
Freehold
Property Type
Single Family
BEAUTIFUL LARGE FAMILY HOME with lots of room to play and grow?! Great location in close proximity to parks/green space within walking distance to schools, transit & amenities.  Open concept floor plan with lots of windows for plenty of natural light. Tastefully upgraded with hardwood, glass railings & beautiful blinds. The main floor living room features tiled fireplace. The chefs kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite countertop, upgraded stainless steel appliances, pantry. Upstairs includes a master retreat with walk-in closet & 5pc spa like ensuite. Large bonus room.  Out back you will find a perfect sized back deck with gorgeous yard. (id:31729)
Listing ID A1056260
Salesperson Taiwo W. Johnson
Brokerage CENTURY 21 BAMBER REALTY LTD.
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
159900.00
358, 1620 8 Avenue NW, Calgary, Alberta
RE/MAX REAL ESTATE (CENTRAL)
Bedrooms
1
Bathrooms
1
Building Type
Condo/Strata
Property Type
Single Family
First-time buyers and investors will love this TURNKEY UPDATED CONDO with BREATHTAKING VIEWS and PHENOMENAL LOCATION WALKING DISTANCE to the RIVER PATHWAYS, DOWNTOWN, SAIT AND TRENDY KENSINGTON. AFTER ALL THAT ADVENTURE COME HOME TO A QUIET SANCTUARY. THE OPEN FLOOR PLAN has been BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED with DESIGNER LIGHTING and an ABUNDANCE OF NATURAL LIGHT. Entertain with ease in the UPDATED KITCHEN featuring tons of NEW NEUTRAL CABINETS, NEW COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES and CLEAR SIGHTLINES for easy interactions with guests. The dining room flows unobstructedly into the SUNSHINE FILLED LIVING ROOM allowing for casual conversations between all rooms. Enjoy morning coffees or evening barbeques on the COVERED, SOUTH-FACING BALCONY with CITY SKYLINE and COURTYARD VIEWS as the backdrop. Then retreat to the MASTER OASIS with plenty of room for a KING-SIZED bed and boasts a MASSIVE WALK-IN CLOSET with CUSTOM WOOD SHELVING. The bathroom has also been RENOVATED in the same LUXURIOUS STYLE as the rest of the home. Host large gatherings in the common BARBEQUE/PICNIC AREA or the PARTY/GAMES ROOM. This WELL-MAINTAINED and WELL-MANAGED BUILDING INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES in the condo fees (except cable/internet), has ENDLESS AMENITIES and is PET-FRIENDLY which is handy since there is a DOG PARK directly across the street! ASSIGNED PARKING with plug-in is included, there is also extra VISITOR PARKING and a laundry room with lots of facilities (ability to add in-suite laundry upon board approval). Simply a great condo, in a superb building, in an UNSURPASSABLE COMMUNITY that lets you SKIP THE LENGTHY COMMUTE and spend your time strolling along the river or shopping in all diverse nearby stores. (id:31729)
Listing ID A1053031
Salesperson Trung Bien
Brokerage RE/MAX REAL ESTATE (CENTRAL)
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
287500.00
355, 1620 8 Avenue NW, Calgary, Alberta
RE/MAX REAL ESTATE (CENTRAL)
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
2
Building Type
Condo/Strata
Property Type
Single Family
The Cederbrae Gardens condominium complex is an idyllic inner-city oasis, and this is a rarely available 3-bedroom, 2-bath condo that offers a great layout and overlooks a quiet green space. Renovated in 2017 with updated bathrooms, hardwood floors, and a newer kitchen with stainless appliances. Wonderful location moments from SAIT, LRT, close to Kensington, and the Northhill mall. With wonderful amenities, these sprawling grounds have a community garden, tennis courts, social and covered outdoor BBQ kitchen, and picnic area. The building has social rooms, spacious common rooms in the upper halls, clean card-operated laundry rooms, and the parking area is newly paved with newly painted lines. (id:31729)
Listing ID A1044360
Salesperson Lucas Ramage
Brokerage RE/MAX REAL ESTATE (CENTRAL)
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
205000.00
514, 339 13 Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta
THE REAL ESTATE COMPANY
Bedrooms
1
Bathrooms
1
Building Type
Condo/Strata
Property Type
Single Family
An amazing opportunity to own an absolutely gorgeous home with a Million dollar view of Memorial Park and the Calgary skyline beyond. It's a view that will never disappear! With close to $30,000 in renovations no detail has been overlooked or expense spared in creating this modern & stylish one bedroom home. A Gourmet Kitchen featuring beautiful birch cabinetry complete with over/under cabinet lighting & a raised eating bar will make you fall in love with cooking & entertaining! The spacious living room features a spectacular 8 feet of patio window glazing leading to a balcony overlooking park greenery, water fountains & a spectacular night view of the Telus building, Calgary tower & skyline that is breath-taking! Back inside, note the luxuriousness of the natural finishes such as real wood parquet floors in the living room & designer slate floors throughout the kitchen, entrance and bath. An oversized master bedroom with custom built in closet, a Spa-like master bath, in-suite storage, secured/covered parking, fitness centre and indoor salt water swimming pool complete this home! Superbly located in the heart of the Beltline with a walkable score of 98/100, it is only steps to downtown or all the shops & restaurants of trendy 17th Ave. All that in a fantastic concrete complex which is extremely well managed & has a reserve fund of over a million & a half dollars. This is the home you have been dreaming of! (condo fees include electricity) (id:31729)
Listing ID A1052942
Salesperson Murray Shuturma
Brokerage THE REAL ESTATE COMPANY
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
319900.00
326, 823 5 Avenue NW, Calgary, Alberta
RE/MAX IREALTY INNOVATIONS
Bedrooms
1
Bathrooms
1
Building Type
Condo/Strata
Property Type
Single Family
Welcome to your new home. Located in "The Ven" in desirable Sunnyside! You are within walking distance to the excellent pathways in the surrounding area and easy access to all of the trendy shops, restaurants, and public transport, and walkable to your downtown office. Don't miss out on this virtually brand new 1-bed apartment facing a play park. Your apartment features, a Living/Dining area, a kitchen with high-end appliances, and stunning cabinetry. Your main bedroom has a 4 piece spacious bathroom with stunning stone countertops. This unit is complete with 10-foot ceilings and flooding with bright natural light. Entertain on your spacious outdoor balcony and enjoy the quiet peaceful location. You have an assigned underground secure parking space and storage locker. Close to the LRT SAIT, ACAD, U of C. Call your agent and be part of the buzz at the Ven, and book your private tour today. (id:31729)
Listing ID A1041938
Salesperson Jonathan Cruse Popowich
Brokerage RE/MAX IREALTY INNOVATIONS
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
269900.00
314, 1087 2 Avenue NW, Calgary, Alberta
RE/MAX REAL ESTATE (CENTRAL)
Bedrooms
1
Bathrooms
1
Building Type
Condo/Strata
Property Type
Single Family
Here is your chance to own this wonderful executive one-bedroom condo in Lido, by acclaimed Battistella Developments. This creatively designed open-concept layout boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, bright west facing living room, a 3pc bathroom, large master bedroom, in-suite laundry, and a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz counterstops with under-mount sink. This unit also comes with a separate storage locker. But that's not all! There is a rooftop wraparound patio with gas fireplace, overlooking the spectacular river and downtown skyline. Situated in the heart of Kensington with almost every amenity at your fingertips. A variety of cafes/ restaurants, shops, fitness facilities, groceries, walking/bike paths, LRT, river, downtown core, and community events just steps away. All this and LOW condo fees, as well as underground visitor parking. (id:31729)
Listing ID A1033515
Salesperson Adnan Ali Assaf
Brokerage RE/MAX REAL ESTATE (CENTRAL)
View on realtor.ca
Open this photo in gallery: Gallery photo 1
234900.00
323, 3111 34 Avenue NW, Calgary, Alberta
RE/MAX IREALTY INNOVATIONS
Bedrooms
1
Bathrooms
1
Building Type
Condo/Strata
Property Type
Single Family
Impressive EXECUTIVE CONDO! Opportunity awaits you in the highly sought-after 3111 VARSITY in this well-established Calgary neighbourhood. This 3rd-floor, 1-bedroom, 1-bath condo has it all: It's MOVE-IN READY + IMMACULATELY MAINTAINED + QUALITY FINISHES + AFFORDABLE CONDO FEES: It's ideal for a working professional or university student with close access to the University & Research Park, Foothills & Alberta Children's Hospitals, Brentwood & Market Malls and only minutes to SAIT or downtown via either University or Brentwood LRT stations. Only a 5-minute walk to the University of Calgary. Open-concept kitchen with stunning features: gorgeous maple cabinetry, sleek black kitchen appliance package including a BOSCH dishwasher, built-in oven + cooktop, Whirlpool fridge + built-in microwave with hood fan, a raised eating bar with pendant lighting that opens to the great room with a sunny, southern exposure ensuring plenty of light throughout. This unit overlooks the quiet courtyard. Underground TITLED PARKING, TITLED STORAGE (a $5,000 value), in-suite laundry and gas BBQ hookup on the private, covered balcony with a convenient phantom screen! Amenities include: Fitness centre, plenty of secure underground visitors' parking, secure bike storage, 3 elevators, large outdoor green spaces with gazebos, a strong condo board, an extremely well-managed building and AFFORDABLE CONDO FEES. All this, plus a super-quiet location on a no-traffic cul-de-sac. Whether you're looking for an affordable investment, first home or an incredibly well-located property for the urban professional in an extremely well-managed, modern building, this is it! See all photos, 360-degree, 3D VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE TOUR and the FLOOR PLAN in the multimedia listing link. Call your favourite real estate agent to arrange an in-person tour of this wonderful home! It would be no trouble and our pleasure! (id:31729)
Listing ID A1046875
Salesperson Thomas J. Bushey
Brokerage RE/MAX IREALTY INNOVATIONS
View on realtor.ca

The trademarks REALTOR®, REALTORS®, and the REALTOR® logo are controlled by CREA and identify real estate professionals who are members of CREA.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies