Canmore home with panoramic views sells $124,000 over asking

5 Blue Grouse Ridge, Canmore, Alta.

Asking price: $2,898,000 (March, 2024)

Selling price: $3,022,000 (March, 2024)

Taxes: $12,035 (2023)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Drew Betts and Brad Hawker, Royal LePage Solutions

The action

This 28-year-old house on a quarter-acre lot about 25 kilometres from Banff National Park had six visitors over a week in March. There were two offers, with the higher one going $124,000 over the list price.

“The home is fairly original and dated inside, so I thought it might hold some buyers back,” said agent Brad Hawker. “There were a couple other homes [listed] on the street, including one that was on and off the market for a year at a slightly higher price because it was a larger home, but it didn’t have the same panoramic views.”

What they got

This two-storey house has 2,857 square feet of living space, including two bedrooms, two offices, a loft space and a dining area by the kitchen.

The main living room has a wall of windows, vaulted wood ceilings, exposed beams and a wood-burning fireplace. There is an exit to the largest of the home’s three decks.

The home has two gas fireplaces, four full-sized bathrooms and an elevator with access all floors and the double garage.

The basement provides another 1,174 square feet of living space, with two guest bedrooms and a recreation area with a wet bar.

Monthly condominium fees are $50.

The agent’s take

“It’s in an exclusive location in the Silvertip resort area of Canmore, and the lot itself is quite unencumbered by trees from a view perspective,” Mr. Hawker said.

“And the design of the home allows for the panoramic views to be accentuated.”