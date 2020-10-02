Foothills townhouse in Canmore travels long road to a sale

Open this photo in gallery Done Deal, 145 Stone Creek Rd., No. 2, Canmore, Alta. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

145 Stone Creek Rd., No. 2, Canmore, Alta.

Asking price: $999,999 (May, 2020)

Previous asking price: $1,099,000 (July, 2019) *under different brokerage

Selling price: $975,000

Taxes: $5,016 (2019)

Days on the market: 16

Listing agents: Christopher Vincent and Laura Wright, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The Action

In Canmore, the resort town outside Banff National Park, it took about a year to find a buyer for this foothills townhouse.

The unit had sat on the market for five months last year with an asking price of $1.099-million. New agents were brought on this May. They shot new photography and cut the price below $1-million.

“One reason we priced it just below $1-million was because of the pandemic," agent Christopher Vincent said. “At that time of the year sales had not rebounded yet as they did in July and August.”

Mr. Vincent said the top-quality photography and virtual tour materials online allowed potential Calgary-based buyers to view the listing "from the comfort of their home, and if they really wanted to buy it, they would make the trip up to Canmore.”

What they got

Silvertip Resort is a master-planned village comprised of custom estates, single-storey suites, and townhouses, such this two-storey unit built in 2003. It has 1,888 square feet of living space with three bedrooms, four bathrooms and an open eat-in kitchen. The main- and lower-level entertaining areas both feature gas fireplaces and walkouts to a rear balcony and patio.

The 877-square-foot basement has heated floors. The house also comes with a double garage. Monthly fees are $525.

The agent’s take

“It’s at the end of a quiet road with big south-facing views and it’s super quiet,” Mr. Vincent said.

“This is probably the nicest of the townhome units in terms of finishings and it has lots of parking."

