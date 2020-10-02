Foothills townhouse in Canmore travels long road to a sale

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Calgary & Edmonton Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Foothills townhouse in Canmore travels long road to a sale

Sydnia Yu
Canmore, Alta.
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Done Deal, 145 Stone Creek Rd., No. 2, Canmore, Alta.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

145 Stone Creek Rd., No. 2, Canmore, Alta.

Asking price: $999,999 (May, 2020)

Previous asking price: $1,099,000 (July, 2019) *under different brokerage

Story continues below advertisement

Selling price: $975,000

Taxes: $5,016 (2019)

Days on the market: 16

Listing agents: Christopher Vincent and Laura Wright, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The Action

Open this photo in gallery

After five months on the market, new agents were brought in to relisted the propterty at a price below $1-million.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

In Canmore, the resort town outside Banff National Park, it took about a year to find a buyer for this foothills townhouse.

The unit had sat on the market for five months last year with an asking price of $1.099-million. New agents were brought on this May. They shot new photography and cut the price below $1-million.

“One reason we priced it just below $1-million was because of the pandemic," agent Christopher Vincent said. “At that time of the year sales had not rebounded yet as they did in July and August.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Vincent said the top-quality photography and virtual tour materials online allowed potential Calgary-based buyers to view the listing "from the comfort of their home, and if they really wanted to buy it, they would make the trip up to Canmore.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

Done Deal, 145 Stone Creek Rd., No. 2, Canmore, Alta.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Silvertip Resort is a master-planned village comprised of custom estates, single-storey suites, and townhouses, such this two-storey unit built in 2003. It has 1,888 square feet of living space with three bedrooms, four bathrooms and an open eat-in kitchen. The main- and lower-level entertaining areas both feature gas fireplaces and walkouts to a rear balcony and patio.

The 877-square-foot basement has heated floors. The house also comes with a double garage. Monthly fees are $525.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“It’s at the end of a quiet road with big south-facing views and it’s super quiet,” Mr. Vincent said.

“This is probably the nicest of the townhome units in terms of finishings and it has lots of parking."

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies