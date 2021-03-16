 Skip to main content
Calgary & Edmonton Real Estate

Done Deal

Frustrated Calgary sellers abandon attempt to sell privately

Sydnia Yu
Calgary
Special to The Globe and Mail
3319 Caribou Dr., NW., Calgary

Asking price: $698,000 (December, 2020)

Selling price: $690,000 (January, 2021)

Taxes: $3,619 (2019)

Days on the market: 13

Listing agent: Bryon Howard, Re/Max House of Real Estate

The action

The kitchen and dining area is open-concept with vaulted ceilings, a granite-topped island and an exit to the private backyard.

The owners of this 60-year-old bungalow tried to sell it on their own, but their frustration with the process drove them to enlist the help of agent Bryon Howard. He recommended various changes, from replacing older furnishings with more modern pieces to reducing the price from the upper-$700,000s to the upper $600,000s.

“Buyers in this price point tend to be more urban and progressive. … So we encouraged the sellers to upgrade prior to going live on MLS,” Mr. Howard said.

“[Also], we encouraged them to list it prior to Christmas because inventory was quite low, and the house showed pretty well with the snow, lights and decorations.”

What they got

In recent years, the roof, plumbing and wiring were replaced, and the interior expanded to create a total of 1,432 square feet of living space, including an entertaining area with a gas fireplace.

A golf course and network of parks virtually surround the small residential pocket where this two-bedroom house and double garage sit on a 51-foot-by-110-foot lot.

The kitchen and dining area is open concept with vaulted ceilings, a granite-topped island and an exit to the private backyard.

The basement offers an office and a recreation area, plus two guest rooms and one of three bathrooms.

The agent’s take

“This one had a big addition done to it, so it makes it a bigger bungalow,” Mr. Howard said.

“It’s close to amenities, good schools and is central to downtown.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

