Glenora home sells over asking with help of virtual tours

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Excellence

10348 130 St., Edmonton

Asking price: $998,000

Selling price: $1-million

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $10,538 (2019)

Days on the market: 15

Listing agent: Clare Packer, Re/Max Excellence

The Action

Open this photo in gallery This four-bedroom house was built in 1924 and retains its classic hardwood flooring and three fireplaces on the main floor. Re/Max Excellence

Across from a small park and ravine, this quaint, two-storey residence was scheduled to hit the market in April. But the coronavirus pandemic forced the listing agent to adjust her original marketing strategy, scrapping traditional open houses for virtual ones.

“Instead of using a professional videographer, we just went live on Facebook and Instagram,” agent Clare Packer said. “We find this more personalized approach to marketing is better received by the public.”

Seven potential buyers requested in-person visits and three followed through with offers.

“With the right marketing and pricing, you can achieve multiple offers even during a pandemic like this where everything was shut down,” Ms. Packer said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s interesting just how important online marketing presence is.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen is outfitted with granite countertops and built-in appliances. Re/Max Excellence

This four-bedroom house with an attached garage was built in 1924 and retains its classic hardwood flooring, oak staircase and three fireplaces on the main floor, including in the sunroom.

The kitchen is outfitted with granite countertops and built-in appliances. Patio doors open to a south-facing back yard on the 102-foot-by-140-foot lot.

There are three bathrooms and recreational areas on the upper and lower levels.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery Patio doors open to a south-facing back yard on the 102-by-140-foot lot. Re/Max Excellence

“It’s a neighbourhood with a lot of 100-year-old homes and historic homes, and each is quite different,” Ms. Packer said.

“This is a really well-maintained character home, and it has a spectacular location in Old Glenora, which is a highly coveted community in Edmonton with a lot of green space.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.