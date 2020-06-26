 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Calgary & Edmonton Real Estate

Done Deal

Glenora home sells over asking with help of virtual tours

Sydnia Yu
Edmonton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Re/Max Excellence

10348 130 St., Edmonton

Asking price: $998,000

Selling price: $1-million

Taxes: $10,538 (2019)

Days on the market: 15

Listing agent: Clare Packer, Re/Max Excellence

The Action

This four-bedroom house was built in 1924 and retains its classic hardwood flooring and three fireplaces on the main floor.

Across from a small park and ravine, this quaint, two-storey residence was scheduled to hit the market in April. But the coronavirus pandemic forced the listing agent to adjust her original marketing strategy, scrapping traditional open houses for virtual ones.

“Instead of using a professional videographer, we just went live on Facebook and Instagram,” agent Clare Packer said. “We find this more personalized approach to marketing is better received by the public.”

Seven potential buyers requested in-person visits and three followed through with offers.

“With the right marketing and pricing, you can achieve multiple offers even during a pandemic like this where everything was shut down,” Ms. Packer said.

“It’s interesting just how important online marketing presence is.”

What they got

The kitchen is outfitted with granite countertops and built-in appliances.

This four-bedroom house with an attached garage was built in 1924 and retains its classic hardwood flooring, oak staircase and three fireplaces on the main floor, including in the sunroom.

The kitchen is outfitted with granite countertops and built-in appliances. Patio doors open to a south-facing back yard on the 102-foot-by-140-foot lot.

There are three bathrooms and recreational areas on the upper and lower levels.

The agent’s take

Patio doors open to a south-facing back yard on the 102-by-140-foot lot.

“It’s a neighbourhood with a lot of 100-year-old homes and historic homes, and each is quite different,” Ms. Packer said.

“This is a really well-maintained character home, and it has a spectacular location in Old Glenora, which is a highly coveted community in Edmonton with a lot of green space.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

