Hesitant Calgary condo sellers take the plunge

10 Coachway Rd., SW., No. 172, Calgary
Asking price: $388,000 (November, 2020)
Selling price: $380,000 (November, 2020)
Taxes: $2,287 (2020)
Days on the market: 13
Listing agent: Jesse Davies, Century 21 Elevate Real Estate
The action
The owners of this two-bedroom suite at the Odyssey building considered whether to list their property for sale right away, even in a sluggish market, or wait until the pandemic had passed. Counting the relative rarity of condominiums in the area in their favour, they decided to take the plunge.
“It’s more a single-family area, so there are not a lot of condominiums,” agent Jesse Davies said.
“[Furthermore], inventory levels were low, so there wasn’t a lot of competition, which we used to our benefit.”
What they got
This more than 1,300 square-foot suite is one of four units on the seventh floor of a clover-shaped tower. Its unique footprint allowed for windows in every room – facing north, east or south – and a balcony between the living and dining areas.
The flooring has been upgraded - ceramic tile in the two bathrooms and Brazilian cherry hardwood everywhere else - and the kitchen has been given granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
The unit comes with ensuite laundry, a storage locker and two-car parking. Monthly fees of $583 cover heating and water.
The agent’s take
“The good thing about this unit is it has both mountain and city views,” Mr. Davies said.
This unit’s size and style were also standout features. “It’s quite a large unit – about 1,335 square feet – and it’s nicely renovated and updated,” Mr. Davies said.
Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.