Calgary & Edmonton Real Estate

Done Deal

Hesitant Calgary condo sellers take the plunge

Sydnia Yu
Calgary
Special to The Globe and Mail
Century 21 Elevate Real Estate

10 Coachway Rd., SW., No. 172, Calgary

Asking price: $388,000 (November, 2020)

Selling price: $380,000 (November, 2020)

Taxes: $2,287 (2020)

Days on the market: 13

Listing agent: Jesse Davies, Century 21 Elevate Real Estate

The action

The suite has a balcony between the living and dining areas.

Century 21 Elevate Real Estate

The owners of this two-bedroom suite at the Odyssey building considered whether to list their property for sale right away, even in a sluggish market, or wait until the pandemic had passed. Counting the relative rarity of condominiums in the area in their favour, they decided to take the plunge.

“It’s more a single-family area, so there are not a lot of condominiums,” agent Jesse Davies said.

“[Furthermore], inventory levels were low, so there wasn’t a lot of competition, which we used to our benefit.”

What they got

The suite features windows in every room – facing north, east or south.

Century 21 Elevate Real Estate

This more than 1,300 square-foot suite is one of four units on the seventh floor of a clover-shaped tower. Its unique footprint allowed for windows in every room – facing north, east or south – and a balcony between the living and dining areas.

The flooring has been upgraded - ceramic tile in the two bathrooms and Brazilian cherry hardwood everywhere else - and the kitchen has been given granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

The unit comes with ensuite laundry, a storage locker and two-car parking. Monthly fees of $583 cover heating and water.

The agent’s take

The unit has both mountain and city views.

Century 21 Elevate Real Estate

“The good thing about this unit is it has both mountain and city views,” Mr. Davies said.

This unit’s size and style were also standout features. “It’s quite a large unit – about 1,335 square feet – and it’s nicely renovated and updated,” Mr. Davies said.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

