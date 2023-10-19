Open this photo in gallery: Brendan Harris/Brendan Harris/Virtual Tour Calgary

43 Creekstone Way S.W., Calgary

Asking price: $1,099,900 (June 2023)

Selling price: $1,080,000 (July 2023)

Taxes: $6,292 (2023)

Days on the market: 32

Listing agent: Joel Gwillim, CIR Realty

The action

The home backs on to a protected green space.

This three-bedroom house is bigger and better situated than typical properties in the south end of Calgary, sitting on a 32- by 129-foot lot between a playground and a protected ridge. About 20 potential buyers toured the home early in the summer.

“We timed it well, right in the middle of June, because the weather was great, the sunsets were amazing from the patio, and everything was so lush and green,” said agent Joel Gwillim.

“We had a couple who came and saw it two times, walked the ridge four or five times, so we knew the interest was there, but they couldn’t pull the trigger. It was unfortunate because when we got the offer we worked with, they came back to the table and said they were ready to do it. But it was too little too late.”

What they got

The home has an open living and dining area with a gas fireplace.

This two-year-old house rises two storeys at the front and three storeys across the rear, including a basement with nine-foot ceilings.

Guests entering through the front door can walk down a hall to reach the kitchen and open living and dining area with a gas fireplace.

There is an office on the main floor and recreation areas on the second and lower levels.

There are four bathrooms. The laundry room is upstairs.

The agent’s take

“The square footage is a little bigger for the area because [the developer] put larger estate homes on that ridge,” Mr. Gwillim said.

“There are also only a handful that back onto this ridge, which is protected green space. So the selling point on that is nothing will be developed within your view.”