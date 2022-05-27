Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

52206 Wildcat Hills Rd., Rural Rocky View County, Alta.

Asking price: $2.85-million (March, 2022)

Selling price: $2.85-million (April, 2022)

Taxes: $8,662 (2021)

Days on the market: 28

Listing agents: Christopher Vincent, Norb Park and Laura Wright, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The living room has a floor-to-ceiling, wood-burning fireplace.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Agent Christopher Vincent expected it would take months to find a buyer for this custom-designed bungalow on a 71-acre property about 50 kilometres northwest of downtown Calgary, especially as Alberta limits sales lots larger than 20 acres to Canadian residents. Instead, three offers came through in under a month, including one from B.C. that met the asking price.

“Based on the way the house was architecturally designed with lots of green features, we figured someone wanted the peace and quiet, but still have good access to everything,” said Mr. Vincent.

“There wasn’t anything that was a direct comparable.”

There is beam framing in the primary bedroom.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

What they got

The owner and engineer of this 22-year-old bungalow placed it on a ridge of land to ensure views of the forest, meadows and Rocky Mountains from every room.

There is a cupola above the circular breakfast room and Douglas fir post and beam framing in the primary bedroom and the living room, which also has a floor-to-ceiling, wood-burning fireplace.

At the opposite end of the house is a den, an office and a sunroom off the double garage.

The lower level has a second kitchen, recreation area, two guest bedrooms and access to a lower patio.

'You look out to the Bow Valley, so the views are incredible.'Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The agent’s take

“Its whole construction was beyond what you’d typically see with the timber framing,” Mr. Vincent said.

“The house was also designed due west, so you look out to the Bow Valley, so the views are incredible.”

More importantly, the owner placed a conservation easement on the land, which is a common practice in the area.

“It’s not that far from downtown Calgary – if you look east, you can see some of the Calgary suburbs – but you’re in a beautiful conservation area,” Mr. Vincent said.

