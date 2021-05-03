Home with golf course view and extensive renos sells under asking price

Open this photo in gallery CIR Realty

1803 Woodside Blvd. NW., Airdrie, Alta.

Asking price: $543,500 (January, 2021)

Selling price: $535,000 (February, 2021)

Taxes: $3,334 (2019)

Days on the market: 35

Listing agent: Natalie Berthiaume, CIR Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery The house has a large main floor layout with plenty of room. CIR Realty

This three-bedroom house north of Calgary differed from the standard two-storey subdivision offering because it had a larger main floor layout, providing plenty of room for family living. It also backs onto a golf course, affording open views.

“It’s not your typical two-storey home,” said agent Natalie Berthiaume, “so it appealed to somebody more on the creative side and looking for something a little different.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen has been remodelled with the addition of a custom butler’s pantry. CIR Realty

This house is over 20 years old and has 1,728-square-feet of living space and an attached double garage. It has been extensively renovated in the last five years, with new siding, a south-facing deck and large new windows in the dining room and double height living room.

The front office, several bathrooms and the kitchen have been remodelled with the addition of a custom butler’s pantry. The basement was refinished with a guest room, recreation area, wet bar and walkout to the 45-foot-by 116-foot back yard.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The home has been renovated in the last five years, with large new windows in the dining room and double height windows in the living room. CIR Realty

“Your standard two-storey home in newer subdivisions will have a higher upper level – square footage wise – and the main floor will be smaller because they’ve built above the garage,” said Ms. Berthiaume.

“But it’s much nicer to have a larger main floor and that translates into a larger basement space as well, and that was the case here.”

Minor improvements also made big impacts. “It’s not every day people put the money into creating larger windows, but it did open up the space and bring light through, which was quite key,” Ms. Berthiaume said.

“This backs onto the golf course, so it’s a nice location with pretty views, and it’s nice and private.”

Open this photo in gallery The house also backs onto a golf course, affording open views. CIR Realty

