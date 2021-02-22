 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Calgary & Edmonton Real Estate

Done Deal

Home with view of the Rockies sold after four-month search

Sydnia Yu
Canmore, Alta.
Special to The Globe and Mail
Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

510 Silvertip Pointe, Canmore, Alta.

Asking price: $3.8-million (September, 2020)

Selling price: $3.8-million (December, 2020)

Taxes: $16,202 (2020)

Days on the market: 121

Listing agents: Christopher Vincent and Laura Wright, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Walls of windows offer expansive views of the surrounding trees and mountains.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The pandemic has weakened the demand for luxury properties in Canmore, just outside Banff National Park, so the search for potential buyers of this mountain view home spanned the continent. After four months, an offer was submitted and accepted just before Christmas.

“Average prices on that street can be around $3-million whereas the average price point in the rest of Silvertip can be closer to $2-million and a bit,” agent Christopher Vincent said.

“We had a lot of interest in Eastern Canada and the U.S., but with travel restrictions, it was difficult for people to come see it.

“All the physical showings were mostly Alberta-based buyers – either from Edmonton or Calgary – or have an existing or second home here.

“The buyers had an existing property here but did not live in the area full time. I believe their intent is to move here full time.”

What they got

Full-height fireplaces warm the dining room and living room.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This 5,286-square-foot house was built with walls of windows and exposed wood posts, beams and vaulted ceilings to enhance views of the towering trees and mountains surrounding the 130-by-144-foot lot.

Fireplaces rise the full height of the living and dining rooms. There’s another fireplace to warm the kitchen and family room and yet another outdoors on the rear deck.

Glass railings allow natural light to penetrate the entry level. A media room is flanked by glass-enclosed wine racks.

Monthly strata fees are $110.

The agent’s take

Glass-enclosed wine racks flank the media room.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“It’s a private, dead-end street and the lots are big,” Mr. Vincent said.

“It one of the nicest homes in Canmore with a combination of its concrete and timber frame construction and more modern roofline, which is not very common.

“[The sellers] put in a whole new home automation system, like blinds, light and sound, and upgraded the wine cellars,” Mr. Vincent said.

