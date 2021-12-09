Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

64083 198 Ave. W., Foothills County, Alta.

Asking price: $1,890,000 (September, 2021)

Selling price: $1,775,000 (November, 2021)

Taxes: $7,640 (2021)

Days on the market: 51

Listing and buyer’s agent: Steven Hill, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Inside, the hardwood floors have been newly refinished and the kitchen has sleek granite countertops.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This 1½-storey house anchors a 9.24-acre property that is rare in its size and its preservation of glacial stone rubbed smooth by buffalo and marked with Indigenous pictographs. The day after coming to market an offer came in above $1.89-million, but the conditions were a deal breaker. About two months later, a new bid of $1.775-million was accepted.

“Most buyers interested in a property of this nature do a lot of research prior to writing an offer,” said agent Steven Hill, who educated visitors on everything from the rubbing stone, which is a registered historic site, to surrounding land uses.

“The zoning of adjacent agricultural lands actually had a historical rating, which meant nothing could be built right up to the buffalo rubbing stone on the property, which was a nice added feature,” Mr. Hill said.

What they got

The treasured rock drawings on site were replicated on the granite mantle of the fireplace in the living room.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This 3,529-square-foot house southwest of Calgary was built in 1994 in a U-shape configuration with multiple exits to a heated, south-facing pool and a triple garage.

The Tuscan-inspired exterior incorporates over 100 tons of rundle stone, which was quarried from a mine near Canmore, while inside the hardwood floors have been newly refinished and the kitchen has sleek granite countertops.

An office, two bedrooms and three out of six bathrooms occupy the main floor.

There are two loft bedrooms upstairs and three guest bedrooms downstairs, along with a games room with a wet bar and heated floors.

The agent’s take

This 1½-storey house anchors a 9.24-acre property.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“It’s a very intriguing property not only because of the location being so close to the city, but it’s also close to the world-renowned Spruce Meadows equestrian centre,” said Mr. Hill.

“As for its architectural design, the location, the size of the property and the archaeological, or historical value, it is a legacy property.”

The treasured rock drawings on site were replicated on the granite mantle of the fireplace in the living room.

“You never encounter properties that bring that level of historical significance into the home, so it gave the home and lot a very special feeling,” Mr. Hill said.

