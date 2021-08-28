 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Calgary & Edmonton Real Estate

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Instagram post draws two quick bids in ‘hot’ Edmonton market

Sydnia Yu
Edmonton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Clare Packer Realty Group, Re/Max Excellence

10907 141st St., Edmonton

Asking price: $450,000 (June, 2021)

Selling price: $480,000 (June, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $135,000 (1990)

Taxes: $3,692 (2021)

Days on the market: Not applicable

Listing agents: Clare Packer and Judy Clare-Packer, Clare Packer Realty Group, Re/Max Excellence

The action

Open this photo in gallery

Several areas of the 68-year-old house have recently been updated, such as the kitchen and ensuite bathroom in the primary bedroom upstairs.

Clare Packer Realty Group, Re/Max Excellence

Agent Clare Packer often showcases properties on Instagram before they’re officially launched. Though she only has about 1,500 followers, this 1½-storey house scored six visitors and two offers after one day on the platform.

“The Edmonton market is hot, especially in the $300,000 to $500,000 market,” Ms. Packer said.

“While this is a rarity of a home, having it presented in a way where people feel they’re getting insider information generates some buzz and hype, and sometimes it’s enough to send some people over into making an offer.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The main floor is set up with a den, a bedroom, a living room with a fireplace and a dining area with patio access.

Clare Packer Realty Group, Re/Max Excellence

This 1,470-square-foot house with a double garage sits on a 48-foot-by-150-foot lot.

The main floor is set up with a den, a bedroom, a living room with a fireplace and a dining area with patio access.

Several areas of the 68-year-old house have recently been updated, such as the kitchen and ensuite bathroom in the primary bedroom upstairs. Renovations were also done in the guest and recreation rooms in the basement.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

This 1,470-square-foot house with a double garage sits on a 48-foot-by-150-foot lot.

Clare Packer Realty Group, Re/Max Excellence

“This exact type of home – which is a really well maintained and totally upgraded home on a quiet street in the neighbourhood – is quite hard to come by,” Ms. Packer said. “So there’s tons of demand and low supply,”

“Maybe one a week comes up, but a lot are lot value or were already turned into infill [homes].”

Regardless of this home’s physical condition, its location holds long-term value. “It’s got a fabulous location really close to all the amenities, and it’s sandwiched between all of these luxury communities,” Ms. Packer said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Instead of a lot costing $850,000, you can get a really nice, upgraded house for $400,000, so it’s a pocket of value – that’s the attraction.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies