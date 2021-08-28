Instagram post draws two quick bids in ‘hot’ Edmonton market

Open this photo in gallery Clare Packer Realty Group, Re/Max Excellence

10907 141st St., Edmonton

Asking price: $450,000 (June, 2021)

Selling price: $480,000 (June, 2021)

Previous selling price: $135,000 (1990)

Taxes: $3,692 (2021)

Days on the market: Not applicable

Listing agents: Clare Packer and Judy Clare-Packer, Clare Packer Realty Group, Re/Max Excellence

The action

Several areas of the 68-year-old house have recently been updated, such as the kitchen and ensuite bathroom in the primary bedroom upstairs.

Agent Clare Packer often showcases properties on Instagram before they’re officially launched. Though she only has about 1,500 followers, this 1½-storey house scored six visitors and two offers after one day on the platform.

“The Edmonton market is hot, especially in the $300,000 to $500,000 market,” Ms. Packer said.

“While this is a rarity of a home, having it presented in a way where people feel they’re getting insider information generates some buzz and hype, and sometimes it’s enough to send some people over into making an offer.”

What they got

The main floor is set up with a den, a bedroom, a living room with a fireplace and a dining area with patio access.

This 1,470-square-foot house with a double garage sits on a 48-foot-by-150-foot lot.

The main floor is set up with a den, a bedroom, a living room with a fireplace and a dining area with patio access.

Several areas of the 68-year-old house have recently been updated, such as the kitchen and ensuite bathroom in the primary bedroom upstairs. Renovations were also done in the guest and recreation rooms in the basement.

The agent’s take

This 1,470-square-foot house with a double garage sits on a 48-foot-by-150-foot lot.

“This exact type of home – which is a really well maintained and totally upgraded home on a quiet street in the neighbourhood – is quite hard to come by,” Ms. Packer said. “So there’s tons of demand and low supply,”

“Maybe one a week comes up, but a lot are lot value or were already turned into infill [homes].”

Regardless of this home’s physical condition, its location holds long-term value. “It’s got a fabulous location really close to all the amenities, and it’s sandwiched between all of these luxury communities,” Ms. Packer said.

“Instead of a lot costing $850,000, you can get a really nice, upgraded house for $400,000, so it’s a pocket of value – that’s the attraction.”

