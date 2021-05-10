Instagram tip for Edmonton house leads to quick, $1.4 million sale

Open this photo in gallery Kourage Photography

14115 98 Ave., Edmonton

Asking price: $1.45-million (March, 2021)

Selling price: $1.45-million (March, 2021)

Taxes: $14,361 (2020)

Days on the market: zero

Listing agents: Clare Packer and Judy Clare Packer, Re/Max Excellence

The action

The kitchen is open concept. Kourage Photography

Before this three-bedroom residence was officially launched, teaser photographs were uploaded to Instagram. Among those who spotted them that day was a buyer who lined up a preview tour and then a $1.45-million bid.

“This happens three or four times a year because I work in such a specific area,” said agent Clare Packer. “There’s a following of people who know I like to give sneak peaks and exclusive information from my Instagram page – so they’ll monitor that.”

“For close to $1.5-million, getting multiple offers is pretty unheard of,” she said. “We didn’t see any benefit in wasting that offer and trying to get better on the market.”

What they got

The living and dining rooms are on the main floor. Kourage Photography

This eight-year-old house has a modern design with massive windows overlooking mature trees on the quarter-acre lot. There is a small park across the quiet street.

The main floor provides living and dining rooms, as well as an open concept kitchen and family room with a gas fireplace and double doors to a wraparound deck.

There is an additional family room on the second floor. The lower level has a guest bedroom, kitchenette and rock-climbing wall.

The agent’s take

The lower level has a guest bedroom, kitchenette and rock-climbing wall. Kourage Photography

“Not only is it in east Crestwood, but it’s also facing a park and on an exceptionally large lot, so it had a beautiful backyard,” said Ms. Packer.

“It’s fairly new, so it had a nice modern, contemporary feel.”

“It had luxurious finishings, including a huge walk-in closet that was more a dressing room with an island,” Ms. Packer said.

“It also has an attached garage, which is an anomaly because that neighbourhood has several restrictions forbidding attached garages, so you usually have to get a variance.”

