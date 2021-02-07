Large Calgary house sells over Christmas to reduced offer

Open this photo in gallery Century 21 Elevate Real Estate

60 Spring Willow Way SW., Calgary

Asking price: $1,199,900 (December, 2020)

Selling price: $1,098,800 (January, 2021)

Taxes: $9,584 (2020)

Days on the market: 21

Listing agent: Jesse Davies, Century 21 Elevate Real Estate

The action

Open this photo in gallery There are entertaining areas on all levels. Century 21 Elevate Real Estate

Buyers often put house hunting on hold around the winter holidays, but the pandemic changed the priorities of some shoppers. This two-storey house with a triple garage hosted more than two dozen visitors in short succession and two of those came back to make offers around Christmas. A deal was sealed in January at more than $100,000 under the asking price.

“We contemplated listing in the new year, but there was no reason to wait because the holidays were a little different this year – no one’s traveling or going away – and inventory levels were low,” agent Jesse Davies said. “After the new year, things might ramp up again and we’d have more competition.

“Pricing it aggressively made people feel like if they didn’t put an offer in, they would be missing out on this one. [Otherwise], in the $1-million price point, it’s very slow. There are about five homes that are comparable in the area that have been on the market for over six months.”

What they got

At the end of a cul-de-sac lined with upscale homes, this 3,669-square-foot house has four-bedrooms and a main-floor office. There are entertaining areas on all levels, including in the 1,538-square-foot basement.

The kitchen is designed with built-in ovens, a walk-in pantry and an island with a breakfast bar. There is an open dining area by a double-sided fireplace and an exit to a back deck and yard with a fire pit.

Upstairs, the largest bedroom has a gas fireplace, a coffee bar, a walk-in closet, and the most spacious of four bathrooms.

The agent’s take

“It’s large, and in the really desirable Spring Willow area with lots of top-rated public and private schools,” Mr. Davies said.

“And it has stunning mountain views from the master bedroom.”

