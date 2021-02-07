Large Calgary house sells over Christmas to reduced offer

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Calgary & Edmonton Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Large Calgary house sells over Christmas to reduced offer

Sydnia Yu
Calgary, Alta.
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Century 21 Elevate Real Estate

60 Spring Willow Way SW., Calgary

Asking price: $1,199,900 (December, 2020)

Selling price: $1,098,800 (January, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $9,584 (2020)

Days on the market: 21

Listing agent: Jesse Davies, Century 21 Elevate Real Estate

The action

Open this photo in gallery

There are entertaining areas on all levels.

Century 21 Elevate Real Estate

Buyers often put house hunting on hold around the winter holidays, but the pandemic changed the priorities of some shoppers. This two-storey house with a triple garage hosted more than two dozen visitors in short succession and two of those came back to make offers around Christmas. A deal was sealed in January at more than $100,000 under the asking price.

“We contemplated listing in the new year, but there was no reason to wait because the holidays were a little different this year – no one’s traveling or going away – and inventory levels were low,” agent Jesse Davies said. “After the new year, things might ramp up again and we’d have more competition.

“Pricing it aggressively made people feel like if they didn’t put an offer in, they would be missing out on this one. [Otherwise], in the $1-million price point, it’s very slow. There are about five homes that are comparable in the area that have been on the market for over six months.”

What they got

At the end of a cul-de-sac lined with upscale homes, this 3,669-square-foot house has four-bedrooms and a main-floor office. There are entertaining areas on all levels, including in the 1,538-square-foot basement.

Story continues below advertisement

The kitchen is designed with built-in ovens, a walk-in pantry and an island with a breakfast bar. There is an open dining area by a double-sided fireplace and an exit to a back deck and yard with a fire pit.

Upstairs, the largest bedroom has a gas fireplace, a coffee bar, a walk-in closet, and the most spacious of four bathrooms.

The agent’s take

“It’s large, and in the really desirable Spring Willow area with lots of top-rated public and private schools,” Mr. Davies said.

“And it has stunning mountain views from the master bedroom.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies