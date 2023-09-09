Open this photo in gallery: CIR Realty

690 Princeton Way SW, No. 204, Calgary

Asking price: $1.039-million (May, 2023)

Selling price: $1.02-million (June, 2023)

Taxes: $5,405 (2022)

Days on the market: 18

Listing agents: Joel Gwillim and Bryan Cheung, CIR Realty

The action

This suite is in a 21-year-old building across from Prince's Island Park.CIR Realty

In the area between Calgary’s downtown core and the Bow River, most condominium suites ranged in price between $300,000 and $400,000 – only a few were in the higher tier occupied by this 1,879-square-foot corner unit. Six buyers toured the space, priced at $1.039-million; one tendered a conditional offer of $1.02-million.

“Any time you’re dealing with a property with higher square footage, higher price point or even higher condo fees, it might take a little longer to sell,” agent Joel Gwillim said. “You’re waiting for that unique buyer to come along and want that product.”

“If it’s priced well, it could sell anywhere from 45 to 60 days, whereas we did this in 18 days.

“It shows a lot of baby boomers are looking for maintenance-free lifestyles without sacrificing on size.”

What they got

The two-bedroom unit has direct elevator access, a laundry room and three bathrooms.CIR Realty

This suite is in a 21-year-old building across from Prince’s Island Park. The two-bedroom unit has direct elevator access, a laundry room and three bathrooms.

There is a formal dining area and an octagonal-shaped living room with a gas fireplace. The upscale kitchen also has a door to a large balcony facing south and west.

The suite also comes with a storage locker and two-car parking. Monthly fees of $1,829 cover heating, water, 24-hour concierge and building amenities like a wine tasting room.

The agent’s take

There is a formal dining area and an octagonal-shaped living room with a gas fireplace.CIR Realty

“Only a few of the larger units have direct elevator access, so it was a nice design from the developer,” Mr. Gwillim said.

“It’s also a really good location across from the Peace Bridge in Calgary, which is one of the most photographed statement pieces in our city, and the river pathway and Prince’s Island Park.”