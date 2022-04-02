Re/Max Excellence

7807 148 St., Edmonton

Asking price: $695,000 (January, 2022)

Selling price: $696,000 (February, 2022)

Taxes: $5,317 (2021)

Days on the market: 14

Listing agent: Clare Packer, Re/Max Excellence

Interior walls have been removed to create open living and dining areas off the entry foyer.Re/Max Excellence

The action

Agent Clare Packer predicted this three-bedroom bungalow would fetch between $660,000 and $675,000 based on recent sales of renovated bungalows in the area around the Edmonton Valley Zoo on the North Saskatchewan River. To leave the seller some wiggle room for negotiation, the property was priced at $695,000 late in January. There were four offers, but a bid just $1,000 over asking was enough to take the keys.

“I knew we were pushing the price ceiling there, so I was surprised at the selling price,” Ms. Packer said.

“Part of the reason we were able to achieve such a high price – well above what the sales data would suggest – was because there was absolutely no inventory. So instead of [buyers] having four or six options to chose from, they had one.”

What they got

This 1,286-square-foot bungalow was built on a 70-foot-by-110-foot lot in 1958, but has been largely rebuilt with updates to the roof, doors, back deck, and driveway to the garage.

Interior walls have been removed to create open living and dining areas off the entry foyer. The kitchen has been outfitted with new flooring, pot lights, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances.

The basement has also been revamped with a recreation area, guest bedroom and one of the home’s three bathrooms.

The agent’s take

“It was extensively upgraded, so that set it apart,” Ms. Packer said.

“[The seller] did everything from the kitchen to landscaping, and it was all very well done.”

“The location is excellent in a mature core, just steps to the ravine, river valley walking trails and the most popular dog park in the area,” Ms. Packer said.

