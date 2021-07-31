 Skip to main content
Done Deal

Listed before construction, luxury Canmore townhouse sells for $1,418,730 after 415 days on market

Sydnia Yu
Canmore, Alta.
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Royal LePage Rocky Mountain Realty

805 5th St., No. 1, Canmore, Alta.

Asking price: $1,429,230 (February, 2020)

Selling price: $1,418,730 (March, 2021)

Previous selling price: Not applicable

Taxes: Not applicable

Days on the market: 415

Listing agents: Drew Betts and Brad Hawker, Royal LePage Rocky Mountain Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The house has open cooking and dining quarters, an entertaining space with a stone fireplace, wood-beamed ceilings, walls of windows and French doors to a deck.

Royal LePage Rocky Mountain Realty

Last year, a Calgary-based, boutique home builder ventured to Canmore, a small town near Banff National Park, and constructed eight luxury townhouses. This four-bedroom model was the first one listed in the Craftsman-inspired collection – even before they started construction.

“The builder has a great reputation, though not in this market,” said listing agent Brad Hawker, who anticipated buyers would be hesitant to buy from floor plans.

“This was [also] a northeast-facing unit, which wouldn’t have as much sun as the south-facing units, so the south-facing units sold faster.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

On the ground floor, there is a bedroom with heated floors.

Royal LePage Rocky Mountain Realty

Near downtown Canmore, Sticks & Stones Custom Homes teamed up with Landstar Development Corp. to develop two fourplexes containing two- and four-bedroom units with street level entrances and built-in garages.

This three-level unit is among the larger set with 2,227 square feet of living space. On the ground floor, there is a bedroom with heated floors. The floor above has one bedroom, open cooking and dining quarters, an entertaining space with a stone fireplace, wood-beamed ceilings, walls of windows and French doors to a deck.

The top-floor accommodates laundry facilities and two sleeping quarters, with one featuring vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet and a five-piece ensuite with a skylight. It is also the largest of four bathrooms.

Monthly fees are $417.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

This three-level unit comes with 2,227 square feet of living space.

Royal LePage Rocky Mountain Realty

“The whole package with the layout, light, and contemporary finishes were very well received because it was so fresh and new,” Mr. Hawker said.

“The builder/developer has a unique ability to blend contemporary design with mountain elements.”

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

