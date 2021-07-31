Listed before construction, luxury Canmore townhouse sells for $1,418,730 after 415 days on market

805 5th St., No. 1, Canmore, Alta.
Asking price: $1,429,230 (February, 2020)
Selling price: $1,418,730 (March, 2021)
Previous selling price: Not applicable
Taxes: Not applicable
Days on the market: 415
Listing agents: Drew Betts and Brad Hawker, Royal LePage Rocky Mountain Realty
The action
Last year, a Calgary-based, boutique home builder ventured to Canmore, a small town near Banff National Park, and constructed eight luxury townhouses. This four-bedroom model was the first one listed in the Craftsman-inspired collection – even before they started construction.
“The builder has a great reputation, though not in this market,” said listing agent Brad Hawker, who anticipated buyers would be hesitant to buy from floor plans.
“This was [also] a northeast-facing unit, which wouldn’t have as much sun as the south-facing units, so the south-facing units sold faster.”
What they got
Near downtown Canmore, Sticks & Stones Custom Homes teamed up with Landstar Development Corp. to develop two fourplexes containing two- and four-bedroom units with street level entrances and built-in garages.
This three-level unit is among the larger set with 2,227 square feet of living space. On the ground floor, there is a bedroom with heated floors. The floor above has one bedroom, open cooking and dining quarters, an entertaining space with a stone fireplace, wood-beamed ceilings, walls of windows and French doors to a deck.
The top-floor accommodates laundry facilities and two sleeping quarters, with one featuring vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet and a five-piece ensuite with a skylight. It is also the largest of four bathrooms.
Monthly fees are $417.
The agent’s take
“The whole package with the layout, light, and contemporary finishes were very well received because it was so fresh and new,” Mr. Hawker said.
“The builder/developer has a unique ability to blend contemporary design with mountain elements.”
