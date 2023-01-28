Re/Max First

1732 9A St., SW., No. 403, Calgary, Alta.

Asking price: $550,000 (October, 2022)

Selling price: $520,000 (November, 2022)

Previous selling prices: $510,000 (January, 2019); $543,000 (February, 2015); $311,000 (October, 2005); $146,000 (February, 1997)

Taxes: $3,195 (2022)

Days on the market: 20

Listing agents: Justin Havre and Ian Pangilinan, Re/Max First;

Buyers’ agent: Kamil Lalji, CIR Realty

The action

The unit has multiple skylights.

Kamil Lalji’s client had a very specific request – a large, turnkey space in downtown Calgary – and was willing to wait for the right fit. Over two years, Mr. Lalji unearthed about 20 units that might work, but they were unable to seal a deal until this two-storey penthouse near the Red Mile district hove into view. A final sale price was negotiated at $30,000 under the asking price.

“Maybe once every couple of months, something would come up and we’d see it, and it was either really overpriced or not the right fit,” Mr. Lalji said.

“We had offered on a few others, but had lost out. Luckily, this one ended up being the best property from all the properties we saw.”

What they got

The unit has a rooftop patio facing west, and a lower balcony facing east.

This 1,208-square-foot suite in Chelsea Terrace, a 43-year-old building, has multiple skylights, a rooftop patio facing west and a lower balcony facing east.

The main floor has one bedroom, a galley kitchen and a dining area. The living room has a fireplace and double-height ceilings that open to a second bedroom upstairs.

The second floor also has laundry facilities and a second bathroom.

Monthly fees of $937 cover water and heating. The unit includes parking.

The agent’s take

The living room has a fireplace and double-height ceilings that open to a second bedroom upstairs.

“The building is really well taken care of compared to a lot of other buildings in that area, and most don’t have that two-storey component, rooftop patios or luxury bells and whistles,” Mr. Lalji said.

“It had a nice wood burning fireplace, and it was fully renovated, so it was really quite posh.”

This property is also close to shops and restaurants, as well as trails along the Elbow River. “My client wanted something walkable to amenities,” Mr. Lalji said.

“Upper Mount Royal is probably considered the most affluent area in Calgary, and Lower Mount Royal is just down hill from there.”