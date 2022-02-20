Re/Max Excellence

52 St. Georges Cres., Edmonton

Asking price: $2,198,800 (February, 2021)

Previous asking price: $2.225-million (November, 2020)

Selling price: $2.05-million (December, 2021)

Previous selling price: $2.2-million (2019); $700,000 (1991)

Taxes: $16,301 (2020)

Days on the market: 381

Listing agent: Clare Packer, Re/Max Excellence

The house has 3,721 square feet of living space in an L-shaped design, with formal living and dining rooms.

The action

In 2019, a buyer paid $2.2-million for this nearly 100 year old house across from MacKinnon Ravine, but only lived in it for a year before being transferred elsewhere for work. It was put back on the market in late 2020 priced at $2.225-million but failed to sell. The price was revised downward to $2,198,800 in February, 2021.

“Luxury homes in Edmonton take time to sell,” agent Clare Packer said.

“So, we believe if we’re at the right price – even if we’re not getting offers and even if it takes several months – it doesn’t mean we need to keep reducing it to draw in an offer.”

In this case, it took over a year for a bid to materialize, though somewhat below the asking price but still enough to crack the $2-million level.

“We’ve got referral partners in both Vancouver and Toronto, so those are the two main areas where we get out-of-town buyers for this price range,” Ms. Packer said.

“But ultimately, it went to a local buyer with some ties to Toronto.”

The sky-lit eat-in kitchen has stone countertops and stainless steel appliances, with doors opening out to the patio.

What they got

This house with 3,721 square feet of living space has an L-shaped design, with formal living and dining rooms, a separate study, five bedrooms and a hidden loft accessed by a spiral staircase.

The sky-lit eat-in kitchen has stone countertops and stainless steel appliances, with doors opening out to the patio. A two-sided fireplace divides the kitchen and sunken family room.

There’s also a partially finished basement and a double garage. The house sits on a pie-shaped lot measuring 143-feet deep and 28-feet wide out front.

A hidden loft is accessed by a spiral staircase

THE AGENT’S TAKE

“Some of the most expensive real estate in Edmonton is on that single crescent,” Ms. Packer said.

“It faces a natural river valley and ravine area, so nothing can be built to obstruct that view.”

The house marries new and old elements, such as arched doorways and alcoves. “The property is a good example of how to keep Edmonton’s historic and charming, character homes instead of demolishing them,” Ms. Packer said.

The house marries new and old elements, such as arched doorways and alcoves.

