Calgary & Edmonton Real Estate

Done Deal

Long wait for a deal on large Alberta home with Rocky Mountains view

Sydnia Yu
Canmore, Alta.
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

4 Prospect Close, Canmore, Alta.

Asking price: $2.5-million (March, 2020)

Previous asking price: $2.8-million (November, 2019)

Selling price: $2,250,000 (July, 2020)

Taxes: $12,887 (2019)

Days on the market: 233

Listing agents: Christopher Vincent and Laura Wright, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

This 23-year-old house in Canmore, outside the gates to Banff National Park, got caught in the turbulence caused by the pandemic and took longer than hoped to find a buyer. Nonetheless, enquires from buyers in Calgary and Toronto trickled in until this summer when an offer of $2.25-million was tabled and accepted.

Open this photo in gallery

The 4,272-square-foot house has living room on the second floor to make the most of mountain vistas.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“That street is the most sought-after street in Canmore," agent Christopher Vincent said, “so our original price was pushing the limits based on how exclusive and desirable that street is.”

“They take either a week or it’s a year [to sell], so this one sat a big longer and we had to adjust the price a bit.”

What they got

To make the most of mountain vistas, this 4,272-square-foot house was constructed with the kitchen, sunroom and living and dining rooms on the second floor.

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen is also located on the second floor and has two skylights.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Two bedrooms and laundry facilities are also situated upstairs.

An elevator and grand stairwell connect to the level below, where there are three guest rooms, a recreation area with a second gas fireplace, one of three bathrooms and access to the triple garage.

The agent’s take

“It’s right on the Bow River and pathway system,” Mr. Vincent said.

“It’s sort of tucked way, but also very central; you could walk downtown in about 15 minutes.”

Open this photo in gallery

Besides breathtaking views, the house is located on the most sought-after street in Canmore.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Not only is the 108-foot-by-187-foot lot in a prime spot, but it’s also larger than most. “Immediately on the north side of the river where downtown Canmore is, standard residential lots there would be 6,600 square feet, and this one was 21,973 square feet,” Mr. Vincent said.

“It’s also on the high point of the street, so it’s got great views and trees behind it.”

