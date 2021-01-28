Lower price and rates facilitate sale of suburban Calgary home

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Calgary & Edmonton Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Lower price and rates facilitate sale of suburban Calgary home

Sydniaa Yu
Calgary
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max House of Real Estate

26 Country Hills Link NW, Calgary

Asking price: $384,900 (November. 2020)

Selling price: $377,500 (November. 2020)

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $2,712 (2020)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agent: Bryon Howard, Re/Max House of Real Estate

The action

Open this photo in gallery

New vinyl-plank flooring was recently installed in several spaces, including the living room.

Re/Max House of Real Estate

This two-storey house had a disastrous debut at $390,000 just as COVID-19 began circulating early in 2020. In November, a new agent was brought on, along with a slightly lower asking price. About two dozen visitors swung by and a firm offer was made in the second week of exposure.

“We went in with a strong marketing plan and really targeted first-time buyers and downtown move-up condo buyers through social media and were able to get lots of activity,” agent Bryon Howard said.

“In Calgary, the average days on market is 57 right now, but that takes all homes and price ranges into account. Under $500,000, $400,000 or $300,000 is a different beast. That market is fairly robust, and inventory is quite low.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen has an island and a corner pantry.

Re/Max House of Real Estate

This roughly 1,800-square-foot house was built in 1998 on a 29-foot-by-111-foot corner lot. It has three bedrooms, a backyard and a double garage.

Story continues below advertisement

Recent updates include new laundry appliances and vinyl plank flooring in the living room, the central dining area and the rear kitchen. The kitchen also has a corner pantry, an island, stainless steel appliances and a walkout to a deck.

The basement provides recreation space and an additional bedroom.

The agent’s take

“It’s pretty typical of the area and the year built, although a lot of homes in that area don’t have a nice garage and finished basement,” Mr. Howard said. “So we sold the property for more money because it had those things.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies