Lower price and rates facilitate sale of suburban Calgary home

26 Country Hills Link NW, Calgary

Asking price: $384,900 (November. 2020)

Selling price: $377,500 (November. 2020)

Taxes: $2,712 (2020)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agent: Bryon Howard, Re/Max House of Real Estate

The action

This two-storey house had a disastrous debut at $390,000 just as COVID-19 began circulating early in 2020. In November, a new agent was brought on, along with a slightly lower asking price. About two dozen visitors swung by and a firm offer was made in the second week of exposure.

“We went in with a strong marketing plan and really targeted first-time buyers and downtown move-up condo buyers through social media and were able to get lots of activity,” agent Bryon Howard said.

“In Calgary, the average days on market is 57 right now, but that takes all homes and price ranges into account. Under $500,000, $400,000 or $300,000 is a different beast. That market is fairly robust, and inventory is quite low.”

What they got

This roughly 1,800-square-foot house was built in 1998 on a 29-foot-by-111-foot corner lot. It has three bedrooms, a backyard and a double garage.

Recent updates include new laundry appliances and vinyl plank flooring in the living room, the central dining area and the rear kitchen. The kitchen also has a corner pantry, an island, stainless steel appliances and a walkout to a deck.

The basement provides recreation space and an additional bedroom.

The agent’s take

“It’s pretty typical of the area and the year built, although a lot of homes in that area don’t have a nice garage and finished basement,” Mr. Howard said. “So we sold the property for more money because it had those things.”

