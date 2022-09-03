Handout

13503 86 Ave., Edmonton

Asking price: $1.995-million (April, 2022)

Selling price: $1.9-million (May, 2022)

Taxes: $17,596 (2021)

Days on the market: 32

Listing agents: Clare Packer and Judy Clare-Packer, Re/Max Excellence

The action

This custom bungalow overlooking the North Saskatchewan River was beyond the budget of most Edmonton buyers and it was promoted further afield, including in Vancouver and Toronto. There were six in-person tours and in the end it was a local resident who came forward with a $1.9-million bid a month after the property hit the market.

“You’d typically expect a house in that price tier to take several months to sell,” said agent Clare Packer. “You rarely you see luxury bungalows of this nature, because they’re really expensive to build per square foot.”

What they got

This 11-year-old house on a 111- by 131-foot corner lot was designed by a previous owner, an engineer who embraced sustainable building practices, such as insulated concrete forms, heat-recovery ventilation systems and heated concrete flooring.

Clerestory windows and vaulted wood ceilings add a dramatic look to the eat-in kitchen and sunken living room. The kitchen also has a long island and sliding doors to a wide deck. There is a fireplace in the living room.

There home also has two dens. All three bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms and there are additional stand-alone bathrooms on each level. The basement provides a recreation room and guest bedroom, as well as direct access into the garage.

The agent’s take

“It’s an architecturally designed home with a very impressive floor plan and luxurious, high-end finishes,” Ms. Packer said. “It was full-height, ICF construction, which is one of the most costly methods to build a house, but it’s extremely energy efficient with longevity in mind.”

The outdoor space was also striking. “They had about a quarter-million dollars worth of professional landscaping done, so there was a Brazilian hardwood deck and retaining walls. It was really gorgeous,” Ms. Packer said.

