Luxury Canmore townhouse draws an offer after two days on the market

101D Stewart Creek Landing, No. 4105, Canmore, Alta.

Asking price: $925,000 (January, 2021)

Selling price: $899,999 (February, 2021)

Taxes: $4,625 (2020)

Days on the market: 13

Listing agents: Christopher Vincent and Laura Wright, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

This luxury townhouse in Canmore’s Three Sisters Mountain Village was considered by buyers online from as far away as Ontario, but seven would-be owners nearer by drove in to take a closer look. One visitor presented an offer on its second day on the market and cleared all conditions two weeks later.

“We put it on earlier than we would have intended because January and February are often slower,” agent Christopher Vincent said. “This year we skipped the winter doldrums and jumped right into the spring market,”

Mr. Vincent said some buyers and agents have failed to see how swiftly the previously sluggish market has changed. “A lot of buyers don’t realize the urgency of the market. We had a couple of agents in Calgary who expressed interest and said they’d come up next week, but you either have to come up right away when it’s listed or you may miss out.”

What they got

This two-bedroom end unit at Timberline Lodges has three floors with north and western exposures towards the Bow Valley and Grotto Mountain.

Balconies and patios provide mountain-view vantage points on every floor, including the lower level. The family room has a wet bar and access to a two-car stall within a parkade.

The main floor has open cooking and dining areas. The adjacent living room features a fireplace and vaulted ceilings that open to a loft above.

Monthly fees of $882 cover use of a clubhouse with pool, hot tubs, gym and theatre.

The agent’s take

“Timberline Lodges is a pretty neat complex because not a lot of the large condominium complexes in Canmore have great amenities,” Mr. Vincent said.

“It’s a nice position right next to Stewart Creek golf course and has quick access to the highway for people commuting into [Calgary] or who want to get up early and ski.”

