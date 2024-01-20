11969 Jasper Ave., N.W., No. 3601, Edmonton

Asking price: $3.45-million (March, 2023)

Selling price: $3-million (October, 2023)

Taxes: $20,078 (2022)

Days on the market: 226

Listing agents: Cathy Cookson, Clare Packer and Judy Clare-Packer, Re/Max Excellence

The action

Open this photo in gallery: This two-bedroom suite has four fireplaces, three bathrooms, all with heated floors, and an open kitchen with custom cabinetry, Gaggenau appliances and a granite-topped island.Re/Max Excellence

This 2,430-square-foot penthouse sits atop an eight-year-old high-rise perched over a golf course and the North Saskatchewan River. The listing price of $3.45-million was uncommonly high by Edmonton standards and contributed to a long sales process. Still, the property attracted interest from buyers in several other provinces.

“This year, we’ve worked with a lot of buyers from different cities in Ontario, B.C. and even Saskatchewan,” said agent Cathy Cookson.

“They’re all coming because they hear how good the value is here and the economy is quite good, so you can get bigger bang for your buck.”

Although there was a scattering of interest from out-of-province buyers in the spring, no solid offers emerged. Finally, a local buyer put forward a bid of $3-million, which was accepted.

No other recent sales in the area came close to that price level, said Ms. Cookson.

“In downtown and Oliver, there have been nine sales over $2-million, and the next highest sale was $2.825-million … and another at $2.4-million. That’s pretty uncommon [to have] three sold over $2-million in the same year. And all of them closed in October.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: 'When you walk in, it’s truly breathtaking, and the view you can’t get anywhere else. It’s literally 360 degrees of the city,' agent Cathy Cookson says.Re/Max Excellence

This two-bedroom suite has four fireplaces, three bathrooms, all with heated floors, and an open kitchen with custom cabinetry, Gaggenau appliances and a granite-topped island.

There are three entertaining areas and five more outdoors. The largest one is a 1,500-square-foot terrace with a kitchen, hot tub and fire table.

The unit includes a four-car garage. Monthly fees of $2,133 cover heating, water, 24-hour concierge and use of the recreational facilities.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: There are three entertaining areas and five more outdoors. The largest one is a 1,500-square-foot terrace with a kitchen, hot tub and fire table.Re/Max Excellence

“When you walk in, it’s truly breathtaking, and the view you can’t get anywhere else. It’s literally 360 degrees of the city,” said Ms. Cookson.

“And you don’t get that kind of [terrace] space in most places. You could be sitting in the hot tub and enjoying the views.”