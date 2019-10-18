 Skip to main content

Calgary & Edmonton Real Estate

Done Deal

Luxury home breaks through Glenora price ceiling

Sydnia Yu
Edmonton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Re/Max Excellence

13508 Ravine Dr. NW, Edmonton

Asking price: $2,985,000

Selling price: $2,985,000

Taxes: N/A

Days on the market: 0

Listing agent: Clare Packer, Re/Max Excellence

The action

In Glenora, the average property was valued around $1-million earlier this year, but agent Clare Packer expected this new luxury home would command a premium, especially for its location across from extensive parkland hugging the North Saskatchewan River. Within a couple weeks of marketing, it captured nearly $3-million.

“There are not many homes that have that proximity to the ravine and the views that this one has, so there wasn’t really any competition and we were able to sell it privately and off the market,” Ms. Packer said.

“While the market in Edmonton has remained stagnant, the luxury market has continued to perform really consistently. So, this sort of broke the price ceiling in the neighbourhood, so we’ve seen an uptick in prices overall.”

What they got

The 3,989-square-foot home is still under construction.

Re/Max Excellence

Urbis Developments demolished an existing large house, building two in its place, including this 3,989-square-foot, three bedroom house with a rooftop deck and a triple garage, still to be completed.

The house is still under construction and the builder is open to alterations in the plan. That plan foresees a main floor with an office, an open dining area and an L-shaped kitchen with a pantry and extended island, as well as two entertaining areas, both with fireplaces and one with 15-foot ceilings.

A roughed-in elevator will run from the third-floor loft to the 1,667-square-foot basement, where two guest rooms and fitness and recreation areas are planned.

The agent’s take

“There was an opportunity for people to come and customize their home [as] the builder also has an in-house architect and design team,” said Ms. Packer, who notes some walls, bedrooms and seven bathrooms will be relocated per the buyer’s request.

“They accommodated all of that.”

