 Skip to main content

Calgary & Edmonton Real Estate Luxury home outside Calgary comes with bowling alley and skating pond

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Done Deal

Luxury home outside Calgary comes with bowling alley and skating pond

Sydnia Yu
Calgary
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max Realty Professionals

31115 Morgans View, Calgary

Asking price: $3.15-million

Selling price: $3.15-million

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $13,366 (2018)

Days on the market: 88

Listing agent: Christina Hagerty, Re/Max Realty Professionals

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The 2.4-acre lot backs on to a community pond.

Re/Max Realty Professionals

Just a 15-minute drive west of Canada Olympic Park, this 5,039-square-foot residence is a luxurious recreational retreat with a 2.4-acre lot backing onto a community pond. House hunters who took in the scenic view in person – and tested out the home’s private bowling alley – were persuaded to sign a $3.15-million deal in February.

“Homes with a larger price tag usually take a little longer [to sell] because people take longer to make decisions or may need to sell their places,” agent Christina Hagerty said.

“Part of my showing the home the second time was making sure I could bowl a couple rounds with the new homeowners. It was a new way to close.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The family room has a fireplace and double-height ceilings.

Re/Max Realty Professionals

At the end of a cul-de-sac, this roughly 10-year-old house was custom crafted with a quadruple attached garage and grand entertaining areas, including a southwest-facing deck with a hot tub and a patio with a wood-burning fireplace.

Indoors, a fireplace anchors a semi-circular family room with double-height ceilings. A two-sided fireplace divides the living room and billiards room. Another two-sided fireplace separates the master bedroom and its bathing quarters.

Annual homeowners’ association fees are $1,250.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The buyers tested out the home's private bowling alley.

Re/Max Realty Professionals

“[My clients] choose one of the largest lots – 2.4-acres – while most others are two acres,” Ms. Hagerty said.

“In the springtime, there are ducks and geese that land on and nest around [the pond], but in the winter, it freezes over and the kids skate on it.”

The 2,970-square-foot lower level has in-floor heating and a wet/dry vacuum system, as well as a hobby room, music room and dark room.

“My clients built the home with their boys when they were young and going to school, so that they’d have many amenities within the house, which is amazing,” Ms. Hagerty said. "It had all the bells and whistles.”

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max Realty Professionals

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter