Luxury home outside Calgary comes with bowling alley and skating pond

31115 Morgans View, Calgary
Asking price: $3.15-million
Selling price: $3.15-million
Taxes: $13,366 (2018)
Days on the market: 88
Listing agent: Christina Hagerty, Re/Max Realty Professionals
The action
Just a 15-minute drive west of Canada Olympic Park, this 5,039-square-foot residence is a luxurious recreational retreat with a 2.4-acre lot backing onto a community pond. House hunters who took in the scenic view in person – and tested out the home’s private bowling alley – were persuaded to sign a $3.15-million deal in February.
“Homes with a larger price tag usually take a little longer [to sell] because people take longer to make decisions or may need to sell their places,” agent Christina Hagerty said.
“Part of my showing the home the second time was making sure I could bowl a couple rounds with the new homeowners. It was a new way to close.”
What they got
At the end of a cul-de-sac, this roughly 10-year-old house was custom crafted with a quadruple attached garage and grand entertaining areas, including a southwest-facing deck with a hot tub and a patio with a wood-burning fireplace.
Indoors, a fireplace anchors a semi-circular family room with double-height ceilings. A two-sided fireplace divides the living room and billiards room. Another two-sided fireplace separates the master bedroom and its bathing quarters.
Annual homeowners’ association fees are $1,250.
The agent’s take
“[My clients] choose one of the largest lots – 2.4-acres – while most others are two acres,” Ms. Hagerty said.
“In the springtime, there are ducks and geese that land on and nest around [the pond], but in the winter, it freezes over and the kids skate on it.”
The 2,970-square-foot lower level has in-floor heating and a wet/dry vacuum system, as well as a hobby room, music room and dark room.
“My clients built the home with their boys when they were young and going to school, so that they’d have many amenities within the house, which is amazing,” Ms. Hagerty said. "It had all the bells and whistles.”
