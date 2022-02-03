6403 31 Ave. NW.Century 21 Elevate Real Estate

6403 31 Ave. NW, Calgary

Asking price: $1-million (November, 2021)

Previous asking price: $1.099-million (January, 2021) *under previous agent

Selling price: $1.015-million (November, 2021)

Taxes: $9,999 (2021)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Jesse Davies, Century 21 Elevate Real Estate

The action

The house is situated on a 60-foot-by-120-foot corner lot and has 3,481 square feet of living space.Century 21 Elevate Real Estate

The builder of this infill house was breaking new ground both literally and figuratively, aiming at a market segment above $1-million in a neighbourhood where the average sale price is less than $500,000. A first dip into the market last year, when the home was nearing completion and priced at $1.099-million, failed to draw any offers.

Agent Jesse Davies took over the listing in November. “In Bowness, the average price is around $450,000, [but] this was a new build and a lot larger.”

With the last bits of construction on the two-story house completed, Mr. Davies staged the house with modern furnishings and trimmed the asking price to an even $1-million. An early offer feel through on financing, but another offer stuck.

What they got

The kitchen and dining room have 17-foot ceilings.Century 21 Elevate Real Estate

This house on a 60-foot-by-120-foot corner lot has 3,481 square feet of living space, in addition to a triple garage with a legal carriage house above, complete with a kitchen, bathroom and two bedrooms.

The main house has a floating staircase with glass railings, an elongated fireplace in the living room and 17-foot ceilings in the kitchen and dining room.

Two dens and three bedrooms with walk-in closets and ensuite bathrooms are spread across the main and upper levels.

The lower level has nine-foot ceilings with a guest bedroom and two recreation areas and a wet bar.

The agent’s take

This Bowness home features two dens.Century 21 Elevate Real Estate

“It’s a unique property because it has a carriage house over the triple garage,” Mr. Davies said, “and it’s also a higher-end home for the area.”

