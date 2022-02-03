6403 31 Ave. NW, Calgary
Asking price: $1-million (November, 2021)
Previous asking price: $1.099-million (January, 2021) *under previous agent
Selling price: $1.015-million (November, 2021)
Taxes: $9,999 (2021)
Days on the market: Seven
Listing agent: Jesse Davies, Century 21 Elevate Real Estate
The action
The builder of this infill house was breaking new ground both literally and figuratively, aiming at a market segment above $1-million in a neighbourhood where the average sale price is less than $500,000. A first dip into the market last year, when the home was nearing completion and priced at $1.099-million, failed to draw any offers.
Agent Jesse Davies took over the listing in November. “In Bowness, the average price is around $450,000, [but] this was a new build and a lot larger.”
With the last bits of construction on the two-story house completed, Mr. Davies staged the house with modern furnishings and trimmed the asking price to an even $1-million. An early offer feel through on financing, but another offer stuck.
What they got
This house on a 60-foot-by-120-foot corner lot has 3,481 square feet of living space, in addition to a triple garage with a legal carriage house above, complete with a kitchen, bathroom and two bedrooms.
The main house has a floating staircase with glass railings, an elongated fireplace in the living room and 17-foot ceilings in the kitchen and dining room.
Two dens and three bedrooms with walk-in closets and ensuite bathrooms are spread across the main and upper levels.
The lower level has nine-foot ceilings with a guest bedroom and two recreation areas and a wet bar.
The agent’s take
“It’s a unique property because it has a carriage house over the triple garage,” Mr. Davies said, “and it’s also a higher-end home for the area.”
