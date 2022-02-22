Century 21 Elevate Real Estate

3011 27 St. SW, Calgary

Asking price: $810,000 (December, 2021)

Previous asking price: $819,888 (October, 2021)

Selling price: $793,000 (December, 2021)

Previous selling price: $837,000 (2014)

Taxes: $5,203 (2021)

Days on the market: 61

Listing agent: Jesse Davies, Century 21 Elevate Real Estate

The action

This 1,833-square-foot house with a double garage was built about 10 years ago.Century 21 Elevate Real Estate

When listed last fall, this semi-detached house was swamped by an excess of choice from other homes for sale in the Killarney neighbourhood southwest of downtown. Returned to the market in December with a slightly reduced asking price, it succeeded in attracting more house hunters. Eventually, one came forward with an offer below the asking price but acceptable to the owner.

“There were quite a few infills for sale that we were competing with,” said agent Jesse Davies.

“Plus, for a semi-detached house, the market wasn’t quite as hot as the detached market. And by the time we reduced the price to $810,000, that’s when the market was starting to pick up.”

What they got

The largest of the three bedrooms has a rear balcony.Century 21 Elevate Real Estate

This 1,833-square-foot house with a double garage was built about 10 years ago on a 24-by 125-foot lot.

The interior has some upscale finishings, including walnut cabinetry and quartz countertops in the kitchen and gas fireplaces in the living room and largest of three bedrooms. The bedroom also has a rear balcony, walk-in closet and one of the home’s four bathrooms.

The lower-level recreation area has heated floors, a guest bedroom and a bathroom.

The agent’s take

Walnut cabinetry and quartz countertops in the kitchen.Century 21 Elevate Real Estate

“The layout was unique because it wasn’t fully open concept with the living room separated from the kitchen and dining area,” said Mr. Davies.

“It has a lot of woodwork, like walnut throughout, and a lot of custom features and built-ins.”

Suburban attractions also enhanced the property’s appeal. “It’s on a quiet street, walking distance to the Killarney community centre where there’s a little skating rink and big open green space,” Mr. Davies said.

“Killarney is one of the nicer communities in Calgary, so that had a lot to do with the sale.”

