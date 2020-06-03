 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Calgary & Edmonton Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Mountain home picks up multiple bids during pandemic

Sydnia Yu
Canmore, Alta.
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

105 Stewart Creek Rise, No. 804, Canmore, Alta.

Asking price: $939,000 (December 2019)

Asking price history: $1,121,400 (April, 2018, under previous agent); $1,070,000 (August, 2018); $1,015,000 (Decdember, 2018); $949,000 (April, 2019); $998,000 (January, 2019)

Story continues below advertisement

Selling price: $880,000 (April, 2020)

Days on market: 5 months

Taxes: $5,213 (2019)

Listing agents: Christopher Vincent and Laura Wright, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery

This executive, stacked townhouse has 2,701 square feet of living space.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Just outside of Banff National Park, the Three Sisters Mountain Village development presented buyers with a wide selection of new properties and resale homes, like this executive, stacked townhouse.

The difficulty in finding a buyer lead to a change in listing agents and numerous adjustments to the asking price over to course of two years. Then the pandemic threatened to scare away visitors subjected to questionnaires, protective gear and strict viewing protocols. Despite the challenges, two bids emerged in early March, then another pair were logged in late April.

Open this photo in gallery

The two-storey, upper unit was built in 2015 as part of developer Distinctive Homes’ Venezie at Stewart Creek project.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“It was really interesting that nothing happened on it for two years, then all of a sudden we got two multiple offer situations with it,” agent Christopher Vincent said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our web traffic has been way up since March. I think because buyers who have the capacity to make a purchase right now have the pick of the litter. We’re in a buyer’s market.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen is fitted with stainless steel appliances and an island stove.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This two-storey, upper unit was built in 2015 as part of developer Distinctive Homes’ Venezie at Stewart Creek project, designed as small clusters of upscale townhouses.

It is one of the largest plans with 2,701 square feet of living space and three decks, including two facing south towards Stewart Creek golf course and the Three Sisters trio of Rocky Mountain peaks.

Each level in the house provides two bedrooms and an entertaining area with vaulted ceilings. The one on the main floor also features a gas fireplace. The house comes with a garage.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

Two south facing decks offer views of Stewart Creek golf course and the Three Sisters trio of Rocky Mountain peaks.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“It offered really good value, great space, nice views and nice finishings,” Mr. Vincent said.

“It’s ‘mountain contemporary,' with funky angles, and a lot of white and grey [finishes], so it’s not your typical mountain style.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies