Mountain home picks up multiple bids during pandemic

105 Stewart Creek Rise, No. 804, Canmore, Alta.

Asking price: $939,000 (December 2019)

Asking price history: $1,121,400 (April, 2018, under previous agent); $1,070,000 (August, 2018); $1,015,000 (Decdember, 2018); $949,000 (April, 2019); $998,000 (January, 2019)

Selling price: $880,000 (April, 2020)

Days on market: 5 months

Taxes: $5,213 (2019)

Listing agents: Christopher Vincent and Laura Wright, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Just outside of Banff National Park, the Three Sisters Mountain Village development presented buyers with a wide selection of new properties and resale homes, like this executive, stacked townhouse.

The difficulty in finding a buyer lead to a change in listing agents and numerous adjustments to the asking price over to course of two years. Then the pandemic threatened to scare away visitors subjected to questionnaires, protective gear and strict viewing protocols. Despite the challenges, two bids emerged in early March, then another pair were logged in late April.

“It was really interesting that nothing happened on it for two years, then all of a sudden we got two multiple offer situations with it,” agent Christopher Vincent said.

“Our web traffic has been way up since March. I think because buyers who have the capacity to make a purchase right now have the pick of the litter. We’re in a buyer’s market.”

What they got

This two-storey, upper unit was built in 2015 as part of developer Distinctive Homes’ Venezie at Stewart Creek project, designed as small clusters of upscale townhouses.

It is one of the largest plans with 2,701 square feet of living space and three decks, including two facing south towards Stewart Creek golf course and the Three Sisters trio of Rocky Mountain peaks.

Each level in the house provides two bedrooms and an entertaining area with vaulted ceilings. The one on the main floor also features a gas fireplace. The house comes with a garage.

The agent’s take

“It offered really good value, great space, nice views and nice finishings,” Mr. Vincent said.

“It’s ‘mountain contemporary,' with funky angles, and a lot of white and grey [finishes], so it’s not your typical mountain style.”

