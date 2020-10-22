Mountain view helps in sale of Calgary home

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max House of Real Estate

121 Rockcliff Bay NW., Calgary

Asking price: $1,135,000

Selling price: $1,110,000

Taxes: $7,903 (2020)

Days on the market: 17

Listing agent: Bryon Howard, Re/Max House of Real Estate

The action

Open this photo in gallery The eat-in kitchen has a walk-in pantry and a U-shaped island. Re/Max House of Real Estate

Properties in this northwest quadrant of Calgary near the Bearspaw Golf Club took an average of two months to sell in the first half of this year. For this detached house, that timeline was cut to two weeks this July.

“There haven’t been many homes sold on that cul-de-sac for many years," agent Bryon Howard said, “so we didn’t have a lot of competition.

“The buyer ended up doing a virtual tour on Facebook Live, and bought it … without ever seeing it [in person].”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The main floor has a formal dining room. Re/Max House of Real Estate

This 13-year-old house has 3,332 square feet of living space, an attached, double garage and multiple exits to the 22-foot-by-132-foot lot.

The main floor has an office, a formal dining room and an open family room with one of three gas fireplaces, with double-height ceilings and windows. The eat-in kitchen has a walk-in pantry, U-shaped island and a door to the back deck. Stairs lead to the lower patio.

The 1,634-square-foot basement has fitness, gaming and recreation areas, plus a guest bedroom.

The second floor has a laundry room and three more bedrooms, the largest of which has vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, and heated floors in the ensuite bathroom, one of four in the house.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The open family room has one of three gas fireplaces. Re/Max House of Real Estate

“This little section [of Rocky Ridge] has bigger homes and more impressive views,” Mr. Howard said.

“We were able to sell quickly because the buyer was looking for that green space with mountain views and a walkout basement.”

