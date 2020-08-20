 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Calgary & Edmonton Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Multiple offers for Canmore semi near the Bow River

Sydnia Yu
Canmore, Alta.
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Royal LePage Rocky Mountain Realty

157A Rundle Cres., Canmore, Alta.

Asking price: $1,099,800

Selling price: $1,120,000

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $4,162 (2019)

Days on the market: seven

Listing agents: Brad Hawker and Drew Betts, Royal LePage Rocky Mountain Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery

This semi-detached house received several puchase offers, pushing the sale price $20,200 over asking.

Royal LePage Rocky Mountain Realty

Canmore’s tourist numbers were drastically reduced in June as visits to nearby Banff National Park were way down. But online traffic to this semi-detached home was good, with nearly 150 hits. Only a few of those ventured by for an in-person look, but several made formal purchase offers, pushing the sale price $20,200 over asking.

“We weren’t seeing things on the market selling in multiple offers at the time coming out of the pandemic, but this property has a fantastic location very close to the river and town,” said agent Drew Betts.

Open this photo in gallery

The 1,985-square-foot house is a stone’s throw from the Bow River.

Royal LePage Rocky Mountain Realty

“We had a significant increase in activity locally and throughout the province, and a decrease of overseas buyers. Not that [U.S. buyers were ] a huge amount of our market, but the small amount has completely stopped. As borders open up, we’d expect that to change.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

Vaulted ceilings and walls of windows offer a perfect view of the nearby Rockies from the master bedroom.

Royal LePage Rocky Mountain Realty

This 1,985-square-foot house with a double garage sits on a 26--by-150-foot lot a stone’s throw from the Bow River.

Story continues below advertisement

To showcase views of the nearby Rockies, there are vaulted ceilings, walls of windows and balconies off the second-floor living room and master bedroom. Also in the second-floor living room is a gas fireplace with stone surround, and the master has a walk-in closet and the largest of three bathrooms.

At the centre of the 19-year-old home is a dining area and updated kitchen with stone counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen is updated with stone counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

Royal LePage Rocky Mountain Realty

There are two bedrooms on the main floor and a family room with a fireplace and access to the patio, hot tub and fire pit.

The agent’s take

“It’s an immaculate home in such great shape – lightly used – and it has outdoor space,” Mr. Betts said.

“But the location is the big selling feature, very close to the river and river trails, as well as a short stroll to the main street.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies