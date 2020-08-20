Multiple offers for Canmore semi near the Bow River

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage Rocky Mountain Realty

157A Rundle Cres., Canmore, Alta.

Asking price: $1,099,800

Selling price: $1,120,000

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $4,162 (2019)

Days on the market: seven

Listing agents: Brad Hawker and Drew Betts, Royal LePage Rocky Mountain Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery This semi-detached house received several puchase offers, pushing the sale price $20,200 over asking. Royal LePage Rocky Mountain Realty

Canmore’s tourist numbers were drastically reduced in June as visits to nearby Banff National Park were way down. But online traffic to this semi-detached home was good, with nearly 150 hits. Only a few of those ventured by for an in-person look, but several made formal purchase offers, pushing the sale price $20,200 over asking.

“We weren’t seeing things on the market selling in multiple offers at the time coming out of the pandemic, but this property has a fantastic location very close to the river and town,” said agent Drew Betts.

Open this photo in gallery The 1,985-square-foot house is a stone’s throw from the Bow River. Royal LePage Rocky Mountain Realty

“We had a significant increase in activity locally and throughout the province, and a decrease of overseas buyers. Not that [U.S. buyers were ] a huge amount of our market, but the small amount has completely stopped. As borders open up, we’d expect that to change.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery Vaulted ceilings and walls of windows offer a perfect view of the nearby Rockies from the master bedroom. Royal LePage Rocky Mountain Realty

This 1,985-square-foot house with a double garage sits on a 26--by-150-foot lot a stone’s throw from the Bow River.

Story continues below advertisement

To showcase views of the nearby Rockies, there are vaulted ceilings, walls of windows and balconies off the second-floor living room and master bedroom. Also in the second-floor living room is a gas fireplace with stone surround, and the master has a walk-in closet and the largest of three bathrooms.

At the centre of the 19-year-old home is a dining area and updated kitchen with stone counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen is updated with stone counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Royal LePage Rocky Mountain Realty

There are two bedrooms on the main floor and a family room with a fireplace and access to the patio, hot tub and fire pit.

The agent’s take

“It’s an immaculate home in such great shape – lightly used – and it has outdoor space,” Mr. Betts said.

“But the location is the big selling feature, very close to the river and river trails, as well as a short stroll to the main street.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.