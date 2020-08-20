Multiple offers for Canmore semi near the Bow River

157A Rundle Cres., Canmore, Alta.
Asking price: $1,099,800
Selling price: $1,120,000
Taxes: $4,162 (2019)
Days on the market: seven
Listing agents: Brad Hawker and Drew Betts, Royal LePage Rocky Mountain Realty
The action
Canmore’s tourist numbers were drastically reduced in June as visits to nearby Banff National Park were way down. But online traffic to this semi-detached home was good, with nearly 150 hits. Only a few of those ventured by for an in-person look, but several made formal purchase offers, pushing the sale price $20,200 over asking.
“We weren’t seeing things on the market selling in multiple offers at the time coming out of the pandemic, but this property has a fantastic location very close to the river and town,” said agent Drew Betts.
“We had a significant increase in activity locally and throughout the province, and a decrease of overseas buyers. Not that [U.S. buyers were ] a huge amount of our market, but the small amount has completely stopped. As borders open up, we’d expect that to change.”
What they got
This 1,985-square-foot house with a double garage sits on a 26--by-150-foot lot a stone’s throw from the Bow River.
To showcase views of the nearby Rockies, there are vaulted ceilings, walls of windows and balconies off the second-floor living room and master bedroom. Also in the second-floor living room is a gas fireplace with stone surround, and the master has a walk-in closet and the largest of three bathrooms.
At the centre of the 19-year-old home is a dining area and updated kitchen with stone counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
There are two bedrooms on the main floor and a family room with a fireplace and access to the patio, hot tub and fire pit.
The agent’s take
“It’s an immaculate home in such great shape – lightly used – and it has outdoor space,” Mr. Betts said.
“But the location is the big selling feature, very close to the river and river trails, as well as a short stroll to the main street.”
Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.