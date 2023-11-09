Open this photo in gallery: eXp Realty

537 Chaparral Dr. S.E., Calgary

Asking price: $725,000 (August, 2023)

Selling price: $712,500 (September, 2023)

Previous selling prices: $500,000 (February, 2007); $315,900 (March, 2005)

Taxes: $3,778 (2023)

Days on the market: 25

Listing agents: Bryon Howard and Benjamin Archibald, eXp Realty

Open this photo in gallery: The three-bedroom home has entertaining spaces on each level, from the basement to the second floor.eXp Realty

The action

This three-bedroom house near a man-made lake in Calgary’s southern outskirts has all the markers of a prized family home, but some buyers felt differently once they saw a bus stop near the front lawn – it was the reason its first offer folded. Two other offers emerged before a final deal was negotiated at $12,500 under the asking price.

“It was a quiet street and the sellers mentioned there were no more than a few people per day, if that, at the bus stop,” said agent Benjamin Archibald. “But … people had a stigma about the bus stop being constantly busy, no matter what the seller said. And you also couldn’t park right in front of the house. We would have sold it in 24 hours if the bus stop wasn’t there.”

Open this photo in gallery: The kitchen is open to the dining room and an entertaining area.eXp Realty

What they got

This nearly 20-year-old house has more than 2,300 square feet of living space, a double garage, and a private yard on a 38- by 118-foot lot.

The kitchen is open to the dining room and there are entertaining spaces on each level, from the basement to the second floor.

The home has four bathrooms, an enclosed den and a laundry room on the main floor.

Annual homeowners’ association fees of $342 go to maintaining waterfront facilities.

Open this photo in gallery: The house exits out to a private backyard with deck.eXp Realty

The agent’s take

“It was a beautiful property with a beautiful bonus room upstairs,” Mr. Archibald said.

“The layout was conducive for families starting out or someone needing a little more space.”

Kid-friendly amenities also fill the area. “The school systems are great, there are a lot of activities, and it’s a very vibrant community,” said Mr. Archibald.

“Chaparral is such a desirable community due to the lake access, a number of new developments there, and you’re close to the horse jumping at Spruce Meadows.”