Calgary & Edmonton Real Estate

Done Deal

New year a better time to sell corner house in Calgary

Sydnia Yu
Calgary
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

eXp Realty

27 Strathlea Close SW., Calgary

Asking price: $739,900 (August, 2021)

Previous asking price: $750,000 (August, 2020) *under previous brokerage

Selling price: $725,000 (August, 2021)

Taxes: $4,620 (2021)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Bryon Howard, eXp Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The interior is set up with a dining space and an eat-in kitchen on the main floor.

eXp Realty

This two-storey house went to market in 2020 priced at $750,000, but was unable to find a buyer, even after being marked down to $698,000 in the latter half of the year.

A new agent, Bryon Howard, was brought in this August and sought a strategy to overcome the home’s main drawback – its location on a corner lot by a busy street. He ordered some cosmetic repairs and set the price at $739,900. More than 50 visitors toured the house and one followed up with a $725,000 purchase offer.

“The owners tried to sell it starting in August last year, but around November, they rented it with a lease date until the end of August. When the market was good, they thought about selling again,” Mr. Howard said.

“[This summer], it was a busy time, and it was pretty well priced.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The house has at least two extra rooms for study or socializing on each level, including the basement.

eXp Realty

The three-bedroom and four-bathroom house on a 50-foot-by-111-foot lot has a triple garage and a south-facing backyard with a covered deck, fire pit and dog run area.

The interior is set up with a dining space and an eat-in kitchen on the main floor, as well as at least two extra rooms for study or socializing on each level, including the basement.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

There is a south-facing backyard with a covered deck, fire pit and dog run area.

eXp Realty

“The layout was pretty standard for a 2002 build in that community,” Mr. Howard said.

“It has a nice front yard, you could park maybe eight vehicles, and it has a really big garage with lots of storage.”

The property also has quick access to essentials, from parks to a shopping centre. “In that area, there are a lot of great schools, public and private,” Mr. Howard said.

“And lot of amenities had been built near that home – within two kilometres – within the last few years, and it’s fairly quick to the mountains.”

