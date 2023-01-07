Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

802 5th St., No. 3, Canmore, Alta.

Asking price: $1,759,000 (May, 2022)

Selling price: $1,759,000 (November, 2022)

Taxes: not available

Days on the market: 174

Listing agents: Christopher Vincent and Laura Wright, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

The townhouse is 1,993 square feet, across three floors.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This four-bedroom townhouse was one of four still under construction in a three-storey building in South Canmore when listed for sale last summer. Once the work was completed in the fall, buyers were invited into a staged, three-bedroom suite in the northwest corner of the building, but much of the buyer interest was for this larger unit on the southeast corner.

“As soon as we got to that stage where people could get in and see them, that’s when interest really kicked off,” said agent Christopher Vincent.

“Directly across the street is a junior high and daycare, so this [larger] unit’s got huge views out east and there’s an entire wall of windows on that east side, which the west-facing units don’t have.”

Those attributes also meant the unit was the most expensive of the lot, priced at $1,759,000. But it was also the first sold. “We’ve sold three of the four in the past month,” Mr. Vincent said in December.

“There’s been a [market] shift, but there’s a very finite amount of product available.”

What they got

The second floor has a modern kitchen and dining area.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sticks and Stones Custom Homes designed this 1,993-square-foot townhouse across three floors, including a built-in garage, bedroom and entrance at street level.

The second floor has a modern kitchen and dining area, along with a living room with a Rundle rock stone fireplace and access to a south-facing balcony.

The third floor provides laundry facilities, two bedrooms and a primary suite with a walk-in closet and one of four bathrooms.

Monthly condominium fees are $395.

The agent’s take

“South Canmore is the most desirable part of town because it’s three blocks to Main Street, so you can pretty much walk everywhere,” Mr. Vincent said.

“The builder did some pretty neat things and takes a lot of pride in what he builds.”