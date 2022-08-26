Handout

2206 28 Ave., SW., Calgary

Asking price: $824,900 (May, 2022)

Selling price: $824,900 (May, 2022)

Taxes: $4,732 (2021)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agent: Kristina Hoover, Charles Real Estate

Buyers’ agent: Kamil Lalji, CIR Realty

The agent

Over six weeks, agent Kamil Lalji escorted first-time buyers through more than a dozen turnkey properties priced less than $900,000 in various inner-city neighbourhoods. The best match for them was this semi-detached house in Marda Loop, so they gave the sellers their asking price of $824,900.

“We honed in on this specifically because it was in a good area, and the house was really nice and impressive,” Mr. Lalji said.

“There was a threat of another offer, so we wanted to lock it down before anyone else got in.”

What they got

This 19-year-old house sits on a roughly 25- by 124-foot lot that slopes at the rear, so it offers 2,463 square feet of living space across three floors, including a basement with an exit to the yard and double garage.

About $175,000 was spent on updates, including new fencing, a rear deck and hot tub. Inside, the open concept eat-in kitchen has a massive island, quartz and marble finishes and stainless-steel appliances.

Entertaining areas with fireplaces are on the main and lower levels.

On the top floor, the largest of three bedrooms has a balcony, a walk-in closet and remodeled ensuite with heated floors. There are three more bathrooms.

The agent’s take

“The sellers had done some major renovations to the property, and the kitchen was super stunning,” Mr. Lalji said.

“The layout was awesome because it has a slightly split [level design], so it has high ceilings right at the entrance in a living room area with a fireplace, then you go up four or five stairs to the kitchen and dining area.”

