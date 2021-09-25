No offers for luxury mountain home in first month, two bids the next

Open this photo in gallery Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

1010 Olympic Dr., No. 902, Canmore, Alta.

Asking price: $1,290,000 (June, 2021)

Selling price: $1,320,000 (July, 2021)

Taxes: $3,837 (2021)

Days on the market: 38

Listing agents: Christopher Vincent and Laura Wright, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery This semi-detached house was packed with interested buyers over the opening week, but it took about five weeks for two bids to surface. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This semi-detached house is nestled within an exclusive condominium complex near the Canmore Nordic Centre, which is a former Winter Olympics venue. It was packed with interested buyers over the opening week, but it took about five weeks for two bids to surface.

“I’ve seen three sales in that complex in a decade, so it’s pretty unique,” said agent Christopher Vincent.

“People love it there and they get passed on generationally or they sell privately to friends, so it’s not common to see one come to the open market.

“We had a mix of people looking at it. Some downsizing from existing homes in Canmore who aren’t here full time, and the clients who purchased it were actually from Ontario.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery Updates were done in the kitchen and three bathrooms, including one with a sauna. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This more than 1,140-square-foot house with an attached garage was originally the development’s show home in 1983.

Since then, updates were done in the kitchen and three bathrooms, including one with a sauna.

The second floor was rearranged, so one of two bedrooms offers a private bathroom and balcony. The den was also lined with warehouse-style windows overlooking a two-storey living area below. It boasts a wood burning fireplace and new double doors to a south-facing deck.

There’s a guest bedroom in the 558-square-foot basement.

Monthly fees are $650.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The second floor was rearranged, so one of two bedrooms offers a private bathroom and balcony. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“They’re duplex-style units, but they’re also a condominium, so it’s a low maintenance lifestyle,” said Mr. Vincent.

“The owners purchased it from their parents and completely renovated the property within the last few years.”

“It’s super private with a big green space behind it, a creek, waterfall and trails to walk downtown, the Nordic Centre and Quarry Lake,” Mr. Vincent said.

