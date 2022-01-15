2719 16A St. SE in Calgary.Zoon Media

2719 16A St. SE, Calgary

Asking price: $500,000 (October, 2021)

Selling price: $508,000 (October, 2021)

Taxes: $2,825 (2021)

Days on the market: One

Listing agent: Steven Hill, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

The kitchen, top, features butcher block countertops and, above, there's a clawfoot tub in the four-piece bathroom.Zoon Media

In one of Calgary’s oldest neighbourhoods, bungalows are in such short supply that this two-bedroom house received two visitors and two bids within hours of hitting the market in late October.

“Both buyers submitted offers that night and competed against one another, so it sold unconditionally for $8,000 above the asking price,” agent Steven Hill said.

“We priced it on what we call a ‘bridge’ as $500,000 bridges two market segments together. Everybody [spending] up to $500,000 would see it, and anyone looking beyond $500,000 also would see it. If you priced it at $499,000, we’d miss the visibility of people that would look beyond it.”

What they got

The 1950′s-era bungalow has 874 square feet of living space.Zoon Media

This 1950′s-era bungalow has 874 square feet of living space and a garage on a 50-foot-by-130-foot lot.

There is no lower level, only a crawl space, but the main floor has been modernized with vinyl plank flooring in the living and dining areas, butcher block countertops in the kitchen and a clawfoot tub in the four-piece bathroom.

The agent’s take

The bungalow is on a 50-foot-by-130-foot lot.Zoon Media

“It’s walking distance or an e-scooter ride anywhere, such as a fabulous blend of shops, cafés and amenities, and it’s close to commuter routes,” Mr. Hill said.

“It’s a really cool place to live with a beautiful bird sanctuary nearby, walking trails and beautiful trees. And the sidewalks are marked with the street name, which is something they did way back when, so it has a very cool vibe.”

The house appealed to both end users and developers, Mr. Hill said.

“This property was also unique because it’s on a very large, R-C2 zoned lot, which means it could be subdivided. So there’s intrinsic value to the property above and beyond what’s physically there.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.