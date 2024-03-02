Open this photo in gallery: Re/Max Realty Professionals

330 26 Ave. S.W., No. 808, Calgary

Asking price: $675,000 (November, 2023)

Selling price: $685,000 (November, 2023)

Previous selling price: $415,000 (August, 2011); $232,000 (December, 2001)

Taxes: $3,226 (2023)

Days on the market: eight

Listing agent Karen Fawcett, Re/Max Realty Professionals; Buyer’s agent: Kamil Lalji, CIR Realty

Open this photo in gallery: The 1,450-square-foot unit has large windows in every room, including a fully enclosed den.Re/Max Realty Professionals

The action

Owners of this renovated, corner unit debated whether it would receive more attention from buyers before or after the winter holidays. Their agent voted for the earlier launch date when alternatives were non-existent in the high-rise building along the Elbow River south of the downtown core. After a week on the market, three bidders emerged and the contest between them resulted in a sale price $10,000 over asking.

“The best time to list a property is when there’s nothing [else] available,” said agent Karen Fawcett, “and that’s kind of all the time right now in Calgary.”

“It’s an older building, so most of the units are not renovated, and this one was quite renovated, which makes a big difference.”

Open this photo in gallery: The open, modern kitchen has a quartz-topped island, stainless steel appliances and a coffee station.Re/Max Realty Professionals

What they got

In a more than 40-year-old building called Roxboro House, this 1,450-square-foot unit has large windows in every room, including a fully enclosed den, and a southwest-facing balcony off the principal room.

The kitchen is open and modern with a quartz-topped island, stainless steel appliances and a coffee station.

One of the two full bathrooms is located in the larger of the two bedrooms.

The unit comes with a storage locker and parking. Monthly fees of $1,226 cover the cost of utilities, 24-hour concierge, and use of the building amenities, such as a walking track and indoor pool.

Open this photo in gallery: The large windows have extensive views of the city and there is a southwest-facing balcony off the principal room.Re/Max Realty Professionals

The agent’s take

“It’s a highly desirable building in a very good location across the street from the river, and it’s within easy walking distance to downtown,” Ms. Fawcett said.

“It’s also a concrete building with larger suites.”

“You get river and mountain views,” Ms. Fawcett said.

“And [the owners] reconfigured it, had taken out walls and opened it up, put in hardwood, and redid the kitchen, so they did quite an extensive renovation.”