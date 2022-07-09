Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

32045 276 Ave. E., Rural Foothills County, Alta.

Asking price: $1,149,000 (May, 2022)

Selling price: $1,146,500 (May, 2022)

Taxes: $4,640 (2021)

Days on the market: One

Listing agents: Steven Hill and Matthew Doliszny, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

The living room has 17-foot ceilings and a stone fireplace running its full height.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Homeowners of rural properties south of Calgary routinely wait months for an offer, if any, to arrive, but the sellers of this four-bedroom house on a 3.65-acre lot wanted to take a faster course of action this spring. They listed it close to its appraised value – around $1.149-million – and seven hours later, they received a conditional offer nearly matching that amount from Ontario buyers.

“Often times, with acreage listings, they’re priced with a ‘wait-and-see’ attitude,” said agent Steven Hill. “But we determined with our sellers that if we priced it right, the market would agree with us, and that’s exactly what happened.

“[Plus], at the time, there was high buyer demand, and not a lot of inventory to satisfy that.”

What they got

The property runs on well water and septic systems.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This seven-year-old house has a two-storey design with 2,335 square feet of living space, plus an unfinished basement and a triple garage.

The main floor was laid out with a formal dining room, an enclosed office and one bedroom with nine-foot ceilings. The living room has 17-foot ceilings and a stone fireplace running its full height.

There is an exit to a wide deck off the eat-in kitchen. The primary bedroom above also has a small deck.

The agent’s take

“Lots around the four-acre size are very common for this area of De Winton,” Mr. Hill said.

“[For the buyers] this was a perfect blend of the acreage dream: being really close to the city and being modern enough it didn’t have any of the deferred maintenance or acreage woes that can sometimes be typical.”

