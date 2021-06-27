 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Calgary & Edmonton Real Estate

Done Deal

Out of town buyer snags Chestermere, Alta., house

Chestermere, Alta.
Special to The Globe and Mail
136 Kinniburgh Dr., Chestermere, Alta.

Asking price: $729,900 (March, 2021)

Selling price: $718,000 (April, 2021)

Previous selling price: $685,000 (2013)

Taxes: $4,522 (2020)

Days on the market: 42

Listing agent: Bryon Howard, eXp Realty

The action

There’s hardwood flooring and nine-foot ceilings in the enclosed office and open living area.

In Chestermere, about a 20-minute drive east of Calgary, houses can sometimes take a while to connect with the right buyer, with days on the market averaging about six weeks. This one came in slightly under that mark, having managed to catch the attention of a buyer in Ontario.

The out of towners were definitely a minority among interested parties said agent Bryon Howard. “Probably 60 per cent of people were from Chestermere and buying up, but the other 20 per cent were from Calgary,” he said. “The other 20 per cent would be from British Columbia or Ontario.”

“In B.C. and Ontario, prices are going up so high,” he said. “People are selling in those markets, and we’re starting to get buyers from both of those markets looking for more affordable places to live.” Places like Chestermere are particularly popular. “People like it because it’s better value for the price per square foot.”

What they got

The house sits on a 55-foot-by-108-foot lot and has 2,724 square feet of living space.

This seven-year-old house sits on a 55-foot-by-108-foot lot and has 2,724 square feet of living space. There’s also an attached triple garage and a south-facing back yard with fruit trees.

There’s hardwood flooring and nine-foot ceilings in the enclosed office and open living area.

The kitchen has pot lights, a granite-topped island and stainless steel appliances, plus access to a walk-in pantry and rear deck.

The upper level offers a lounge area, a laundry room and four bedrooms, in addition to two out of four bathrooms.

The agent’s take

The kitchen has pot lights, a granite-topped island and stainless steel appliances.

“It was pretty typical, but it did not have a completely finished basement, just a partially finished basement,” Mr. Howard said.

“But it has a nice backyard. And it’s a beautiful mountain view driving into Calgary and the Rockies further west of the city.”

