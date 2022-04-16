Special to The Globe and Mail

CIR Realty

115 McKenzie Towne Dr., SE., Calgary

Asking price: $379,900 (February, 2022)

Selling price: $455,000 (February, 2022)

Taxes: $2,236 (2021)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Joel Gwillim, CIR Realty

The action

The newly renovated kitchen sits between the living room and the dining room.CIR Realty

This two-bedroom townhouse in southeast Calgary was put up for sale shortly after multiple bidders fought over a larger, three-bedroom property a few doors away.

“We chose to wait until [that home] sold prior to listing ours knowing that we would likely have a trickle [down] effect from a handful of buyers that didn’t get the other property,” said agent Joel Gwillim.

“It was a plan I proposed to the sellers to leverage the other sale – and it worked well.”

In fact, buyers who bid for but lost out on the larger home – which sold for $451,000 – won this smaller one instead. Their $455,000 offer bested four other bids.

“Every offer was either at list or over list,” Mr. Gwillim said.

“One won out because it had two of the best things: it was unconditional and it was the highest price, so it was a no brainer to pick it.”

What they got

The living room has a gas fireplace.CIR Realty

This 19-year-old townhouse has an unfinished basement and a double garage.

There are three bathrooms. The newly renovated kitchen sits between the living room, with its gas fireplace, and the dining room, which also has access to the back deck. Double-height ceilings open to a den above.

Monthly condominium fees of $339 pay for snow removal and landscaping. An additional annual homeowners’ association fee of $220 covers maintenance of community green spaces.

The agent’s take

The dining room has access to the back deck.CIR Realty

“It’s a condo townhouse in an amenity-rich area, so it’s in a starter buyer’s price range,” Mr. Gwillim said.

“A lot of other comparable [houses] were a little dated and needed some work. But this one showed well as soon as you walked in, from the flooring to the kitchen.”

