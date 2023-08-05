720 13 Ave. S.W., No. 2420, Calgary

Asking price: $1,998,000 (February, 2023)

Selling price: $1,825,000 (March, 2023)

Previous selling price: $1.5-million (October, 2022)

Taxes: $9,422 (2022)

Days on the market: 46

Listing agent: Christina Hagerty, Re/Max Realty Professionals

The action

This 6,080-square-foot penthouse is in a 43-year-old high-rise with full-service concierge and amenities, as well as access to a business and social club. It hosted a VIP soirée for 60 guests seeking a grand living space and lifestyle.

“There’s actually a doorman and concierge, not just security guards … and there’s maybe a handful of buildings in the city that have that level of service, almost like hotel living,” said agent Christina Hagerty.

“The building is also attached to Calgary’s oldest private club, the Ranchmen’s Club, and one huge perk is you can call room service.”

A couple of early offers for the two-storey unit collapsed, but the seller eventually locked down a buyer at $1.825-million, which is $325,000 more than they paid five months earlier.

“The condo market, along with the overall Calgary real estate market, has been the busiest it’s been in almost 10 years,” said Ms. Hagerty.

“With the market moving up, we knew that it was worth much more in a short period of time.”

What they got

Three units across two floors were combined into one suite with two entrances, five bedrooms, six bathrooms and windows facing all directions but east.

There are five entertaining areas, including two with fireplaces.

An eat-in kitchen, wet bar and wine room are clustered around the staircase.

The unit comes with four parking spots. Monthly fees of $5,868 include utilities.

The agent’s take

“It’s one of the largest condos in the city,” said Ms. Hagerty.

“And the past owners spent in excess of $1-million in renovations with everything from a Control4 [smart home] system to its own HVAC system, and filtered water in several taps for brushing your teeth to acoustic, engineered ceilings in the dining room, living room and piano room.”