49 Nolan Hill Blvd., N.W., Calgary

Asking price: $449,900 (October, 2023)

Previous asking price: $455,900 (September, 2023)

Selling price: $445,000 (October, 2023)

Taxes: $2,326 (2023)

Days on the market: 20

Property days on market: 38

Listing agents: Bryon Howard and Cole La Valley, eXp Realty

The action

This two-bedroom townhouse drew visitors right off the bat, but attendance tapered off for the home directly across from a suburban shopping centre after a similar model came up for sale in a quieter part of the neighbourhood.

“Some buyers thought it was too busy for them,” said agent Cole La Valley. “But you’re also really close to amenities.”

Shaving $6,000 off the initial asking price drew out a buyer who then negotiated a further $10,900 reduction, with the condition that their pet was permitted to live there too.

“In Calgary, it’s very common for condo boards to have … pet restrictions put in place, which will vary from condo board to condo board,” Mr. La Valley said. “For this condo board, their policy is you can have two pets less than 20 kilograms, or one pet less than 30 kilograms

“Like you have a financing condition or property inspection on the offer to purchase, the buyer’s realtor will make a condition on pet approval. So if the board was to say, ‘No,’ then they would have the option to back out of the deal.”

What they got

The front entrance of this 10-year-old townhouse opens to a landing hallway between a den downstairs and a living room on the main floor.

The kitchen has stone countertops, stainless-steel appliances and a door to a deck above the double garage.

The second level has two bedrooms with walk-in closets. One also contains the largest of the home’s three bathrooms.

Monthly maintenance fees are $359, and there’s an annual homeowners’ association fee of $79.

The agent’s take

“This complex is all townhomes with the same size and square footage, around 1,200 square feet, and this one had two bedrooms and 2½ baths, whereas some have three bedrooms and 2½ baths,” said Mr. La Valley.

“It’s like having two primary bedrooms.”