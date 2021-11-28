eXp Realty

664 Whiteridge Rd. NE, Calgary

Asking price: $424,900 (mid-October, 2021)

Previous asking price: $449,000 (September, 2021)

Selling price: $414,500 (late-October, 2021)

Previous selling price: $321,000 (2011)

Taxes: $2,425 (2021)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Bryon Howard, eXp Realty

The action

Long-time owners of this three-bedroom bungalow spent about $90,000 on renovations and hoped to recoup some of the cost by listing it for $449,000 this fall. After three weeks passed without an offer, they trimmed the asking price to $424,900, which succeeded in drawing out three bids. Though all the offers were low, the sellers were able to persuade one buyer to come up to $414,500.

“In that community, people are not getting the money out of their renovations, so these sellers knew that they might be overdoing the house,” agent Bryon Howard said. But whether they recouped their investment was beside the point, he said. “They needed to live there and enjoy it.”

“So, the buyers got quite a nice deal because a similar home with maybe no updates would sell for $380,000 to $400,000.”

What they got

The bungalow, built in 1976, has 1,123 square feet of living space. Improvements over the past 10 years include new hardwood flooring in the open principal room and granite countertops in the kitchen and two out of three bathrooms.

The 737-square-foot lower level has a self-contained kitchen, living room and bedroom.

Outside, there is a double garage and carport.

The agent’s take

“This house was well renovated on the main floor, and it had a new roof, new Hardie Board siding and some new windows,” Mr. Howard said.

“The front also had real stone on it, which is not usual in Calgary.”

The 50-by-100-foot lot is flat and close to parks, schools, shops and the airport.

“This is a more affordable community in Calgary,” Mr. Howard said. “People really appreciate having the big backyard to grow vegetables.”

