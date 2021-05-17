Price cut draws offer for suburban Calgary house by golf course

Open this photo in gallery Century 21 Elevate Real Estate

487 Rodeo Ridge, Rural Rocky View County, Alta.

Asking price: $1,253,000 (December, 2020)

Previous asking price: $1,299,000 (September, 2020)

Selling price: $1,195,000 (March, 2021)

Taxes: $5,902 (2019)

Days on the market: 79

Listing agent: Jesse Davies, Century 21 Elevate Real Estate

The action

Open this photo in gallery The bungalow features separate living and dining rooms and an eat-in kitchen with vaulted ceilings, upscale appliances, a long centre island and a butler’s pantry. Century 21 Elevate Real Estate

This upscale bungalow backs onto Springbank Links golf course just beyond Calgary’s northwest boundaries. The attractive location drew a few early enquiries, but no sale. Relisted in December at a slightly lower price, it took until March to draw an acceptable purchase offer $58,000 below asking.

“We had listed it in the middle of winter, so people weren’t really thinking of golfing or got the full idea of how nice the yard was,” said agent Jesse Davies.

“It was also very slow for higher-end properties. Then 2021 came along, and maybe low interest rates and vaccines on the horizon brought a bit more positive sentiment.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The design of the bungalow has optimized views of the golf course from large windows on both floors, as well as an upper deck and covered lower-level patio. Century 21 Elevate Real Estate

This raised bungalow was built in 2004 into a gently sloping 57-foot-by 181-foot lot, so it stands two storeys across the rear. The design optimized views of the golf course from large windows on both floors, as well as an upper deck and covered lower-level patio.

There are separate living and dining rooms and an eat-in kitchen with vaulted ceilings, upscale appliances, a long centre island and a butler’s pantry.

There is an office and loft above the triple garage. The largest bedroom has skylights, his and her closets and one of five bathrooms.

In the lower level there are three guest bedrooms in the basement and three recreational areas, a fireplace and a wet bar.

Annual maintenance fees of $400 cover snow removal.

The agent’s take

“Other homes weren’t really of the same calibre or location,” said Mr. Davies.

“It has really high ceilings, a west-facing backyard and a large walkout basement, which is great.”

