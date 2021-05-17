Price cut draws offer for suburban Calgary house by golf course

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Calgary & Edmonton Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Price cut draws offer for suburban Calgary house by golf course

Sydnia Yu
Calgary
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Century 21 Elevate Real Estate

487 Rodeo Ridge, Rural Rocky View County, Alta.

Asking price: $1,253,000 (December, 2020)

Previous asking price: $1,299,000 (September, 2020)

Story continues below advertisement

Selling price: $1,195,000 (March, 2021)

Taxes: $5,902 (2019)

Days on the market: 79

Listing agent: Jesse Davies, Century 21 Elevate Real Estate

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The bungalow features separate living and dining rooms and an eat-in kitchen with vaulted ceilings, upscale appliances, a long centre island and a butler’s pantry.

Century 21 Elevate Real Estate

This upscale bungalow backs onto Springbank Links golf course just beyond Calgary’s northwest boundaries. The attractive location drew a few early enquiries, but no sale. Relisted in December at a slightly lower price, it took until March to draw an acceptable purchase offer $58,000 below asking.

“We had listed it in the middle of winter, so people weren’t really thinking of golfing or got the full idea of how nice the yard was,” said agent Jesse Davies.

“It was also very slow for higher-end properties. Then 2021 came along, and maybe low interest rates and vaccines on the horizon brought a bit more positive sentiment.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The design of the bungalow has optimized views of the golf course from large windows on both floors, as well as an upper deck and covered lower-level patio.

Century 21 Elevate Real Estate

This raised bungalow was built in 2004 into a gently sloping 57-foot-by 181-foot lot, so it stands two storeys across the rear. The design optimized views of the golf course from large windows on both floors, as well as an upper deck and covered lower-level patio.

There are separate living and dining rooms and an eat-in kitchen with vaulted ceilings, upscale appliances, a long centre island and a butler’s pantry.

There is an office and loft above the triple garage. The largest bedroom has skylights, his and her closets and one of five bathrooms.

In the lower level there are three guest bedrooms in the basement and three recreational areas, a fireplace and a wet bar.

Annual maintenance fees of $400 cover snow removal.

The agent’s take

“Other homes weren’t really of the same calibre or location,” said Mr. Davies.

Story continues below advertisement

“It has really high ceilings, a west-facing backyard and a large walkout basement, which is great.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies