Price cut helps find a buyer for Calgary side-split

42 Arbour Cr. SE., Calgary

Asking price: $588,000 (March, 2020)

Previous asking price: $615,000 (February, 2020)

Selling price: $565,000

Taxes: $3,000 (2019)

Days on the market: 64

Listing agents: Robert Vanovermeire and Tammy Figol, Coldwell Banker Mountain Central

The action

This side-split residence was originally priced at $615,000 to reflect recent improvements done throughout. But it had a small, two-piece, master ensuite. That, added to stiff competition from three other homes for sale nearby, meant it managed only six home tours between late February and mid March.

The price was dropped to $588,000 and a bid followed in late April.

“Because this is an older, established neighbourhood, there’s generally never too many listings on at the same time, especially renovated homes,” said agent Robert Vanovermeire.

“It’s possible if COVID-19 hadn’t hit, they might have gotten a little more money. So the timing was crazy, but … it goes to show that in any market condition, there are still people buying houses.”

What they got

This four-level structure was built in 1961 on a 50-foot-by-100-foot lot. It has been updated numerous times and has a new roof and furnace and three renovated bathrooms with heated floors and porcelain finishes.

The main floor was remodelled to create open living and dining areas with exposed mahogany beams in the vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has Brazilian granite counters and upscale, stainless steel appliances.

The main staircase leads up to three bedrooms and down to family, guest and laundry rooms.

Extra space is provided in the finished basement and detached, double garage.

The agent’s take

“Very few have the four-level split floorplan … most in that area are bungalows,” Mr. Vanovermeire said.

“The finishings in this four-level split home are spectacular. Keeping within the mid-century modern theme, they were able to open up the space of the main living room and keep the natural beams above.”

